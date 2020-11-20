Draft Show: Scouting 3 Games Filled With Prospects 

Senior Bowl invitations are being accepted, conference championship pictures are beginning to form, and draft boards are being built as the College Football season rolls on. Each week for the rest of the College Football season, the DallasCowboys.com Draft Show will highlight at least three games full of potential draft talent.

The list will focus on positions of need first before moving on to overall prospects that will be big names come next April. Here are the games and prospects to watch for the week of November 21.

Indiana at Ohio State, 11:00am CT, FOX

Raise your hand if you said this would be the marquee matchup in the Big Ten this season!... Cool, me neither. Indiana has been the biggest surprise in college football with a 4-0 start and a climb to being ranked ninth in the most recent AP poll. They've done so thanks to a couple big wins over Penn State and Michigan, with a chance to shock the world again this week against Ohio State. The majority of the NFL Draft talent still remains on the Buckeyes' sideline, but there are a few draft-worthy players that could work their way into the limelight for the Hoosiers this season.

Shawn Wade, OSU (Cornerback) – Starting things off with the most likely player to end up as a Dallas Cowboys, Wade flashes everything you want in a corner. The ability to move between the outside and inside guarding some of the bigger receivers in the Big Ten and some of the shiftiest slot guys is something he hangs his hat on. A fundamentally sound player with a quick first step and fluidity to his game, he could easily transition into the NFL, especially in a division full of talented receivers out of the slot.

Starting things off with the most likely player to end up as a Dallas Cowboys, Wade flashes everything you want in a corner. The ability to move between the outside and inside guarding some of the bigger receivers in the Big Ten and some of the shiftiest slot guys is something he hangs his hat on. A fundamentally sound player with a quick first step and fluidity to his game, he could easily transition into the NFL, especially in a division full of talented receivers out of the slot. Wyatt Davis, OSU (Guard) – Some will say that Davis is at the very top of a good class of guards in this year's draft. His balance and body control are pretty remarkable when you consider the aggressiveness he plays with at the point of attack. Better as a run blocker, but reliable enough in the passing game that he could tie it all together at the next level. He's consistently gotten better as his career has gone along and with the 6-foot-4-inch frame and the fundamentally sound hands he has, I don't anticipate that changing any time soon.

Some will say that Davis is at the very top of a good class of guards in this year's draft. His balance and body control are pretty remarkable when you consider the aggressiveness he plays with at the point of attack. Better as a run blocker, but reliable enough in the passing game that he could tie it all together at the next level. He's consistently gotten better as his career has gone along and with the 6-foot-4-inch frame and the fundamentally sound hands he has, I don't anticipate that changing any time soon. Justin Fields, OSU (Quarterback) – Obviously, you have to put Fields name at the top of the list in terms of popular names to hear come this April, even from a Cowboys perspective. With the uncertainty around Dak Prescott's future with the team and Dallas potentially going to land one of the top picks in the Draft, some would argue for the young signal caller. The almost guaranteed top-10 pick has exploded out of the gates this season by showing his natural skill and the physical tools that you need in a franchise quarterback. This week marks just another opportunity for Fields to cement his already sky-high draft stock.

Obviously, you have to put Fields name at the top of the list in terms of popular names to hear come this April, even from a Cowboys perspective. With the uncertainty around Dak Prescott's future with the team and Dallas potentially going to land one of the top picks in the Draft, some would argue for the young signal caller. The almost guaranteed top-10 pick has exploded out of the gates this season by showing his natural skill and the physical tools that you need in a franchise quarterback. This week marks just another opportunity for Fields to cement his already sky-high draft stock. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana (Wide Receiver) – Entering the year, Indiana never really had a ton of names in the conversation for NFL Draft consideration. However, their blistering start has allowed guys like Fryfogle to shine. Some would argue that his teammate and fellow senior Whop Philyor would make a better draft name, but I think the tools that Fryfogle brings could translate better. First of all, his 6-foot-2 frame is much tougher to bring down initially and he still has breakaway speed should he reach open space. Good hands and a decent route runner that seems to find holes in the defense, especially in the redzone. He had 200 yards last week against a struggling Michigan State defense, watch for him to be targeted early and often against the Buckeyes.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 6:30pm CT, ABC

A rivalry game with conference championship implications AND plenty of NFL Draft prospects? Bedlam has it all again in 2020. Oklahoma has seemingly found their footing behind Spencer Rattler at quarterback, but Oklahoma State still remains above them in the Big 12 standings and could take a huge step towards solidifying a spot in the conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Oklahoma is a young squad and doesn't have the same number of high-profile prospects like Dallas' own CeeDee Lamb or Neville Gallimore, but it is known that the front office is not afraid to show the Sooners a bit of love come draft week.