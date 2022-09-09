Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen Cowboys-Bucs

The Cowboys open the 2022 regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they begin their NFC East title defense in primetime. The game will be Sunday at 7:20 (CT) on NBC.

The Bucs and Cowboys played one another during Week 1 to begin last season, with the Bucs holding onto with a last-second field goal for the 31-29 win in Tampa Bay.

Television

The telecast will begin at 7:20 (CT) on NBC to a national audience. The broadcast will feature the team of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color) in the broadcast booth. Melissa Stark will be reporting from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on the Peacock app.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

o Cowboys official app

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are *free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

Tune in early and stay late:

Don't forget to log on to DallasCowboys.com in the hour leading up to kickoff to watch Pregame Live, and tune back in immediately after the game for the First Word's instant analysis.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

NATIONAL RADIO:

Channel: SiriusXM NFL

Come To AT&T Stadium

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium. Click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

