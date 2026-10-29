Mailbag: Can Schotty now focus more on offense?

As head coach, Brian Schottenheimer is responsible for all aspects of the team. But do you think the hiring of Mike Pettine has the tangential effect that Schottenheimer can now spend less time worrying/thinking about the defense and, as a play-caller, can focus more on the offense? In Philadelphia, we saw him call the type of game we are used to seeing. – Jeff Cedarfield/Canton, CT

Patrik: I think, theoretically, the answer is yes. Pettine is proven with a lot of skins on the wall in this league, and Schottenheimer has to feel a bit more confident knowing his first-time playcaller has his mentor (one he tried to recruit in the offseason) in the building. Quiet as it's kept, Pettine and Schottenheimer, and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon as well, have a pre-existing relationship as well. This goes a long way in helping Parker's transition to defensive coordinator, and I could very well see Schottenheimer beginning to turn his full attention to the offense, but that isn't to say he won't still sit in on defensive meetings, because he will, if only to know what's going on as to avoid being blindsided. As for what happened in Philadelphia, it's as simple as him deciding to commit to the run, and that had nothing to do with Pettine at all.