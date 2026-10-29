Mailbag: Can Schotty now focus more on offense?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
As head coach, Brian Schottenheimer is responsible for all aspects of the team. But do you think the hiring of Mike Pettine has the tangential effect that Schottenheimer can now spend less time worrying/thinking about the defense and, as a play-caller, can focus more on the offense? In Philadelphia, we saw him call the type of game we are used to seeing. – Jeff Cedarfield/Canton, CT
Patrik: I think, theoretically, the answer is yes. Pettine is proven with a lot of skins on the wall in this league, and Schottenheimer has to feel a bit more confident knowing his first-time playcaller has his mentor (one he tried to recruit in the offseason) in the building. Quiet as it's kept, Pettine and Schottenheimer, and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon as well, have a pre-existing relationship as well. This goes a long way in helping Parker's transition to defensive coordinator, and I could very well see Schottenheimer beginning to turn his full attention to the offense, but that isn't to say he won't still sit in on defensive meetings, because he will, if only to know what's going on as to avoid being blindsided. As for what happened in Philadelphia, it's as simple as him deciding to commit to the run, and that had nothing to do with Pettine at all.
Tommy: Absolutely. It's exactly why Pettine was brought in, to be able to help Christian Parker through the natural growing pains of being a first time defensive coordinator and figuring out how to clean up some of the issues Dallas has had defensively. He's a veteran coordinator and head coach who has worked with Schottenheimer before, and he can trust to spend a lot of time with the defense.
As a product of that, Schottenheimer can have the extra time to go back to his side of the ball and look to replicate performances like Dallas had on Monday night, where they scored 38 points and had 200+ yards rushing and passing. Does it mean Schottenheimer will be completely hands off with the defense? Not necessarily, but he certainly can spend more of his focus on finding new ways to attack opposing defenses.
Mailbag
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