Mailbag: Cause for fourth quarter meltdowns?

Tommy: I think there have been different reasons in different games. Against Baltimore, the Cowboys couldn't find a touchdown on a goal to go sequence at the end of the game to take a touchdown lead and likely win the game, and the defense allowing the Ravens to get into field goal range on one play. Against the Buccaneers, it was back to back touchdown drives out of the half, being dominated in the time of possession battle and costly turnovers. And most recently against the Cardinals, it was the defense not being able to find a stop on four straight possessions and allowing 28 second half points after Arizona shifted to Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The common factor among those games has been the defense not being able to get stops in timely moments, but Dallas' offense has had opportunities to put games away and haven't been able to convert. Against Indianapolis, both were able to close strong: A go-ahead touchdown on offense and game sealing turnover. That's what Dallas had been lacking in their previous contested matchups.