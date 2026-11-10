Mailbag: Should a trade be made before deadline?

Kurt: The biggest question concerning the Cowboys' intentions at the trade deadline is whether the team will trade Pickens. But doing so seems unlikely, given that 1) owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said they aren't interested in moving him, and 2) because he is playing on the franchise tag, any team that does acquire Pickens can't negotiate a long-term deal with him until after the season. Meaning, the Cowboys may not get a suitable offer since he could be a risky short-term rental for any club wanting him.



Would a team part with any serious draft capital or, say, a standout pass rusher for a player it would only control for half a season and the playoffs? He'd have to be the missing piece for a true contender.



Which trading for someone who can get to the quarterback has got to be the Cowboys' biggest need. The defense has definitely shown improvement in recent weeks, but it still seems to be short a true threat on the edge. Could Dallas somehow bring a legitimate game-wrecker on board? Well, Pickens would be the most likely bargaining chip to get it done, but again, if a team has its sights set on a Super Bowl, thus needing a star receiver, are they going to give up a stud defensive piece?



And given that the Cowboys have already invested heavily in players by using draft picks in trades, there isn't a whole lot to work with there. The team currently owns only four selections in next year's draft. Are they willing to sacrifice more? Would they dive deeper into the reservoir of future drafts? Here's guessing not, considering most don't consider Dallas just one player away from making serious noise.



I've always felt that using a draft pick and the uncertainty that comes with it to obtain a known quantity is a good move, and the Cowboys have done quite well in their recent deals. But at some point, enough is enough. You can't completely deplete your resources. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said yesterday he is comfortable with the team he has, so I'm guessing the Cowboys will stand pat.



But I'm sure picking up the phone if anyone calls.