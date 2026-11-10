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Mailbag: Should a trade be made before deadline?

Nov 10, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Three questions: Will Dallas make a move before the deadline? If so, what position do you think has the most critical need to be filled? Should the brass consider trading George Pickens to acquire another proven talent?  Bryan Scott/Glen Rock, PA

Nick: Let's tackle all three questions. No. 1 - My gut tells me the Cowboys won't make a move before Tuesday. If they did anything at all, I don't think it would be considered a major move and one that will excite the fan base. And if that doesn't happen, let's not forget the Cowboys have already actually made a "splash" move. They just didn't wait until the deadline. I would say trading for Joey Porter Jr., would be one of the biggest moves any team has made this season.

The problem is, Porter just hasn't been healthy enough to be consistent. But he's been really good when he's out there. I think the Cowboys should get some credit for making a move earlier than most.

Ok so No. 2, if they did make any kind of move it'd probably be for defensive end pass rush. That's still an area of need. But if they were to make a move on offense, I'd look at tight end options.

No. 3, if a team wants to give up a first-round pick, or maybe a second-round next year, I would consider dealing Pickens. But really on those conditions. I'm not trying to get a third or fourth for him. Personally, I don't think Jerry or Stephen have any interest in dealing Pickens right now.

Kurt: The biggest question concerning the Cowboys' intentions at the trade deadline is whether the team will trade Pickens. But doing so seems unlikely, given that 1) owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said they aren't interested in moving him, and 2) because he is playing on the franchise tag, any team that does acquire Pickens can't negotiate a long-term deal with him until after the season. Meaning, the Cowboys may not get a suitable offer since he could be a risky short-term rental for any club wanting him. 

Would a team part with any serious draft capital or, say, a standout pass rusher for a player it would only control for half a season and the playoffs? He'd have to be the missing piece for a true contender.

Which trading for someone who can get to the quarterback has got to be the Cowboys' biggest need. The defense has definitely shown improvement in recent weeks, but it still seems to be short a true threat on the edge. Could Dallas somehow bring a legitimate game-wrecker on board? Well, Pickens would be the most likely bargaining chip to get it done, but again, if a team has its sights set on a Super Bowl, thus needing a star receiver, are they going to give up a stud defensive piece?

And given that the Cowboys have already invested heavily in players by using draft picks in trades, there isn't a whole lot to work with there. The team currently owns only four selections in next year's draft. Are they willing to sacrifice more? Would they dive deeper into the reservoir of future drafts? Here's guessing not, considering most don't consider Dallas just one player away from making serious noise.

I've always felt that using a draft pick and the uncertainty that comes with it to obtain a known quantity is a good move, and the Cowboys have done quite well in their recent deals. But at some point, enough is enough. You can't completely deplete your resources. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said yesterday he is comfortable with the team he has, so I'm guessing the Cowboys will stand pat.

But I'm sure picking up the phone if anyone calls.

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