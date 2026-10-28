Mailbag: Have Cowboys turned a corner with win?

Given how beat up the Eagles are, what's your take on the big win in Philadelphia? Don't get me wrong, I'm extremely happy with the victory, but I'm wondering if the Cowboys just took advantage of a weaker opponent, or if they have truly turned a corner after such a dominating performance.

Mickey: First, do not ever minimize a win. Second, be careful overly emphasizing a win or overly emphasizing a loss. The Cowboys are what they are, they are 3-4, no better after the win, no worse after a loss. This NFL is about consistency, so be careful with those weekly Power Rankings. This is a week-to-week league. Just look at this past week. Did not the Falcons beat the erstwhile undefeated 49ers. Did not the Bucs wipe the floor with the Panthers. Did not the struggling Seahawks knock the erstwhile undefeated Chiefs off their high horse. Or the Giants need OT to beat the struggling Texans. Let's not come in here with that "weaker opponent" stuff. Credit goes to doing what they needed to do, no more, no less. Check with me again at Thanksgiving.