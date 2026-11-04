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Mailbag: Try Barham as an edge rusher?

Nov 04, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Should the Cowboys consider test-driving Jaishawn Barham at outside linebacker for some much-needed quarterback pressure? After all, he did finish his career at Michigan as an edge rusher, and he might be better at setting the edge.  Rob Riggieri/*Rutland*, MA

Mickey: Not opposed to anything that helps setting the edge against runs and applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks on passing downs. You know during training camp they were using Barham on the edge. What they were doing is lining him up at linebacker and then before the snap motioning to the line of scrimmage outside the defensive end. On Sunday against the Cardinals where he was positioning a few snaps as an outside pass rusher. Not sure he is built properly to be a fulltime defensive end, but as an edge guy applying pressure why not. Think if they were playing a 4-3 base defense Jaishawn would be a protype strongside linebacker lining up on the line of scrimmage. Just don't know how much you would want him dropping into coverage just yet. They need his demeanor on this defense, somehow, someway.

Tommy: I think it could be in the cards. He's got a unique skillset in the sense that he's played both inside and outside linebacker, and clearly, there have been some growing pains at his start to the NFL at inside linebacker.

That said, I think certain traits in his style of play can translate to that position well. He's better at taking on and getting off blocks than some of his counterparts, and I think reading and reacting is something that can continue to be coached and improved. As a pass rusher, he's got the pop off the line of scrimmage and downhill ability to be able to make plays in the backfield.

As Mickey pointed out, we've seen the Cowboys move him close to the line in certain situations this season. I would expect you see more of that when Dallas gets into some of their pressure/blitz looks on passing downs.

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