Mailbag: Try Barham as an edge rusher?

Mickey: Not opposed to anything that helps setting the edge against runs and applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks on passing downs. You know during training camp they were using Barham on the edge. What they were doing is lining him up at linebacker and then before the snap motioning to the line of scrimmage outside the defensive end. On Sunday against the Cardinals where he was positioning a few snaps as an outside pass rusher. Not sure he is built properly to be a fulltime defensive end, but as an edge guy applying pressure why not. Think if they were playing a 4-3 base defense Jaishawn would be a protype strongside linebacker lining up on the line of scrimmage. Just don't know how much you would want him dropping into coverage just yet. They need his demeanor on this defense, somehow, someway.