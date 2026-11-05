 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why the struggles against the blitz?

Nov 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
Mailbag-11-5

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I've always thought, "Go ahead and blitz. Dak Prescott and our wide receivers will make you pay." But the exact opposite has happened this season. Prescott and the receivers have not been able to produce against the blitz. Why is this happening? * *David Nystrom**/Loudon, TN

Patrik: It is confounding, for sure. I do think it's a mix of variables all playing a part in forcing Prescott and the offense to struggle against the blitz, though. For one, alignment matters. One example is how the Cardinals would routinely blitz from the side of the field that Javonte Williams or Tyler Goodson was not on, as they should in a singleback set. The problem was the offense, oftentimes, didn't check out of that read and, boom, pressure or a sack. Another issue is that the middle of the field hasn't been exploited as it was in years past (Witten, Schultz, peak Ferguson) and so teams are comfortable sending a LB at the QB feeling no real seam threat, etc. etc. ... so, all told, it might be high time to insert far more motion to create eye candy for blitzers to contend with ... seriously ... seeing as the Cowboys are one of the worst in the league in that metric (hint).

Tommy: Not to deflect all of the blame away from the Cowboys, because they certainly are to blame for some of this, but I think a little bit of this is tipping your cap to defenses and defensive coordinators who are doing a really good job evolving their pass rushes and disguising looks. Brian Flores in Minnesota is the prime example of it, and I think that's a trend that's beginning to grow around the league.

Like I said, the Cowboys do share some of the blame for their struggles against it. Whether it be letting free rushers come in the A or B gaps as opposed to farther outside, or just not handling twists and stunts well at times, there are some faults that have come with themselves.

One of the things that Dak Prescott has been great at over his career has been serving as his own extra offensive lineman in a way, in the sense that he can figure out where pressure is coming from and get himself out of it. That hasn't been showcased as much this year, and Dallas needs to get back to that if they want to have success against some of these complex defenses.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Try Barham as an edge rusher?

Should the Cowboys consider test-driving Jaishawn Barham at outside linebacker for some much-needed quarterback pressure? After all, he did finish his career at Michigan as an edge rusher, and he might be better at setting the edge.

news

Mailbag: Why Pickens isn't getting more involved?

What is going on with George Pickens? He was such a key contributor to last year's offense. Why have the Cowboys had such trouble getting him involved this season?

news

Mailbag: Could more trick plays bring treats?

In the spirit of Halloween, is there any chance of Coach Schottenheimer adding more trick plays into the offense? I mean, every year it seems like we might have one or two at the most throughout the whole season, whereas you see other teams, in all sorts of situations, throwing in trick plays to keep the offense moving. They might provide a nice treat.

news

Mailbag: Can Schotty now focus more on offense?

As head coach, Brian Schottenheimer is responsible for all aspects of the team. But do you think the hiring of Mike Pettine has the tangential effect that Schottenheimer can now spend less time worrying/thinking about the defense and, as a play-caller, can focus more on the offense? In Philadelphia, we saw him call the type of game we are used to seeing.

news

Mailbag: Have Cowboys turned a corner with win?

Given how beat up the Eagles are, what's your take on the big win in Philadelphia? Don't get me wrong, I'm extremely happy with the victory, but I'm wondering if the Cowboys just took advantage of a weaker opponent, or if they have truly turned a corner after such a dominating performance.

news

Mailbag: Are Cowboys facing another must-win?

I realize it's only Week 7, and the term "must-win" is often overused, but how big is this game against the Eagles? It feels like it could be a tipping point for the entire season.

news

Mailbag: Does defense just need more time?

How about we give folks more time, huh? The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator who is trying to instill his brand of defense. We expected them to be better but were blindsided by them being worse. Do we just need to give the defense the thing we don't want to give … time?

news

Mailbag: Why is offensive identity still an issue?

Last week Klayton Adams said the offense is still looking for its identity, but it's all the same players from last season, the same coordinator and the same play-caller. How can they not know what their identity is at this point?

news

Mailbag: Sending a message or changing of the guard?

By starting Malachi Lawrence and Brevyn Spann-Ford, do you think the team was just trying to send a message to Donovan Ezeiruaku and Jake Ferguson, respectively, or are we really seeing a changing of the guard? And if it was meant as motivation, was the intended message perhaps lost because both of those guys played more snaps in the end?

news

Mailbag: Given talent, why the running game struggles?

For an offensive line that has so much talent and a running back who rushed for 1,200 yards last year, why is this team having so much trouble running the ball?

news

Mailbag: More pressure with 3 straight night games?

The Cowboys are in the middle of a stretch playing three consecutive night games, something they haven't done since 2016. Do you think this affects the team in any way? Does it mess with their normal schedule? Does it put more pressure on them?

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising