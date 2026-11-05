Mailbag: Why the struggles against the blitz?

Patrik: It is confounding, for sure. I do think it's a mix of variables all playing a part in forcing Prescott and the offense to struggle against the blitz, though. For one, alignment matters. One example is how the Cardinals would routinely blitz from the side of the field that Javonte Williams or Tyler Goodson was not on, as they should in a singleback set. The problem was the offense, oftentimes, didn't check out of that read and, boom, pressure or a sack. Another issue is that the middle of the field hasn't been exploited as it was in years past (Witten, Schultz, peak Ferguson) and so teams are comfortable sending a LB at the QB feeling no real seam threat, etc. etc. ... so, all told, it might be high time to insert far more motion to create eye candy for blitzers to contend with ... seriously ... seeing as the Cowboys are one of the worst in the league in that metric (hint).