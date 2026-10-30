Mailbag: Could more trick plays bring treats?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

In the spirit of Halloween, is there any chance of Coach Schottenheimer adding more trick plays into the offense? I mean, every year it seems like we might have one or two at the most throughout the whole season, whereas you see other teams, in all sorts of situations, throwing in trick plays to keep the offense moving. They might provide a nice treat. – Allen Peters/Berwyn, IL

Nick: Let's go with "Yes" on this one. This is coming from someone who firmly believes you should run the "flea-flicker" once a game. I think it's a play that should be used in your every-week game plan because I would always want the safeties to think the running back could pitch the ball back. If they're thinking that it could happen, it would make them a step slower to getting up to the line of scrimmage to support.

So yeah, I'm a fan of trick plays. They have to be practiced a lot so if you're going to do it, commit to it throughout the week. But more than just your random trick plays, I think they should "trick" it up more with different alignments. I want to see a defensive linemen in the backfield in short-yardage. I want to see Pickens back deep for Hail Mary throws before halftime or the end of the game. Those aren't really trick plays but it's a change of pace.