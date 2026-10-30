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Mailbag: Could more trick plays bring treats?

Oct 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Eatman
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

In the spirit of Halloween, is there any chance of Coach Schottenheimer adding more trick plays into the offense? I mean, every year it seems like we might have one or two at the most throughout the whole season, whereas you see other teams, in all sorts of situations, throwing in trick plays to keep the offense moving. They might provide a nice treat.  Allen Peters/Berwyn, IL

Nick: Let's go with "Yes" on this one. This is coming from someone who firmly believes you should run the "flea-flicker" once a game. I think it's a play that should be used in your every-week game plan because I would always want the safeties to think the running back could pitch the ball back. If they're thinking that it could happen, it would make them a step slower to getting up to the line of scrimmage to support.

So yeah, I'm a fan of trick plays. They have to be practiced a lot so if you're going to do it, commit to it throughout the week. But more than just your random trick plays, I think they should "trick" it up more with different alignments. I want to see a defensive linemen in the backfield in short-yardage. I want to see Pickens back deep for Hail Mary throws before halftime or the end of the game. Those aren't really trick plays but it's a change of pace.

How about just a play in which Dak is motioning to the tight end or receiver and the ball is directly snapped to Javonte in the backfield. Just anything that's a little unusual, I'm for it.

Patrik: I am a fan of the rare trick play, but it's only a trick play if it's exactly that: rare. So, sure, mix one in once or twice during a several-game span, as needed, to keep opposing teams guessing when watching film and, of course, to try and generate an explosive play in a game where you probably need it (and if you don't need it, don't expose it to the public yet). That parenthetical is where I really stand on it all, though. Yes, I love a good trick play, but putting it on tape unnecessarily is counterproductive down the road when you actually would need to play that card.

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