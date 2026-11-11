Mailbag: How can the Cowboys reduce penalties?

The Cowboys have committed 74 penalties, which is tied for the second most in the NFL this year. Also, they have been penalized for 667 yards, which is the most in the NFL. How can the Cowboys reduce their penalties? Is it due to a lack of discipline? Do the coaches need to do something different? – Marty Monforte / Endicott, NY

Mickey: This is a weird statistical category, and by the way the Cowboys 74 penalties has them in a three-way tie for second most, Cleveland at 82 has the lead. But you know what, when it comes to opponent penalties, the Cowboys have been the beneficiaries of the most received at 85 and most yards 697, that's 30 more than their league-high of the 667 yards against you mention. Go figure the symmetry of that. Even a tad more surprising, the Cowboys have been flagged for 48 of their 74 penalties on the road. What's up with that? Well, as for the coaches, guys know what penalties are, though at least one of those offensive P.I.s called on CeeDee Lamb in Indy was pretty bogus. And my theory on most penalties, they are committed by players getting beat, like holding – offense and defense – and pass interference for the most part. And since the ball isn't round, hard to control those "dirty" kickoffs when trying to land the ball past the 20 and outside the numbers without the oblong ball bouncing out of bounds. And when coming to pre-snap penalties the Cowboys 19 tie them for sixth fewest, so counter to that undisciplined theory floating out there.