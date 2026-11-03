Mailbag: Why Pickens isn't getting more involved?

Kurt: Most people are wondering what's going on with Pickens and the Cowboys offense. The thing is, according to Next Gen Stats, he's run the exact same number of routes as CeeDee Lamb (250), and his targets after eight games this season (62) are almost identical to his total through eight last year (63). Even his catches (39) are only four off from 2025 (43).



Those numbers would suggest his usage perhaps isn't all that different. However, the production certainly hasn't been the same. After eight outings, Pickens has 533 receiving yards, a 13.7 yards-per-catch average and two touchdowns. At this point last season, he had 685 yards and a 15.9 average with six scores. In addition, he's averaged 3.4 yards after the catch so far in 2026 after featuring a 5.2 total in his debut campaign with Dallas.



Is there an explanation for the drop? Well, Pickens' routes have seemingly changed slightly. Of his 580 routes last season, 18% of them were hitches. Through eight games now, that percentage has jumped to 22%. Conversely, he ran crossing patterns 7% of the time in 2025, but has done so on only 3% of his routes in 2026. Would not being on the move quite as much explain the lower after-catch yards and overall totals?



Those are just a couple of examples, and of course the numbers could balance out over the remaining nine games. Still, it will be interesting to track.



Although one recent change that really does jump out is that when compared to No. 3 receiver Ryan Flournoy, Pickens saw fewer snaps in the Cardinals game (42 to 50), ran fewer routes (23 to 24) and was targeted the same number of times (four). Nothing against Flournoy, he's having a fine season, but Pickens is a Pro Bowl player, considered one of the top wideouts in the league.



Sure, he may not be the best run blocker, but that's not why you traded for him. And continuing to try to work the ground game to the tune of 39 carries when you're averaging 2.4 yards per try doesn't make much sense anyway. The Cowboys are going to win or lose with their passing attack.



Which means they need Pickens to be on the field, and hopefully on the move with the ball in his hands a little more often.