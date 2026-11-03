Mailbag: Why Pickens isn't getting more involved?

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What is going on with George Pickens? He was such a key contributor to last year*'*s offense. Why have the Cowboys had such trouble getting him involved this season?– Adam Williams/Omaha, NE
Nick: Since Dak Prescott has no answer for that, I'm hesitant to try to give one myself. It seems pretty clear the Cowboys are somewhat confused on this situation as well.
Clearly, teams are treating him differently this year, giving him the CeeDee treatment from last year. And now Lamb is the one having a bigger year but still, you'd like to think Pickens can be more of a weapon than he's been.
Personally, I think the Cowboys aren't taking enough deep shots down the field with Pickens. He's such a nightmare matchup that it seems like they're wasting chances by not forcing the ball down the field. Since he's such a high-flyer and can high-point the ball in the air, Pickens is not only going to make some of these plays, but we know he can draw plenty of P.I. calls as well. It's just much more than a 50-50 ball when you factor in the fact he can catch it and draw a penalty. Plus, taking more shots should back them off even more and create some running room and underneath routes.
I also feel like he needs more bubble screens and slants. If Pickens is engaged in the game, he's much more disruptive. But sometimes the ball tends to go away from him and he just fades out of the game. I will say this - Pickens doesn't line up all over the field so you can't just say that look at other receivers in the NFL and how they get the ball more. When you can line up in the slot and outside on a consistent basis, it's a much tougher ask for the defense to match up.
Still, Pickens is too valuable not to get going early and often.
Kurt: Most people are wondering what's going on with Pickens and the Cowboys offense. The thing is, according to Next Gen Stats, he's run the exact same number of routes as CeeDee Lamb (250), and his targets after eight games this season (62) are almost identical to his total through eight last year (63). Even his catches (39) are only four off from 2025 (43).
Those numbers would suggest his usage perhaps isn't all that different. However, the production certainly hasn't been the same. After eight outings, Pickens has 533 receiving yards, a 13.7 yards-per-catch average and two touchdowns. At this point last season, he had 685 yards and a 15.9 average with six scores. In addition, he's averaged 3.4 yards after the catch so far in 2026 after featuring a 5.2 total in his debut campaign with Dallas.
Is there an explanation for the drop? Well, Pickens' routes have seemingly changed slightly. Of his 580 routes last season, 18% of them were hitches. Through eight games now, that percentage has jumped to 22%. Conversely, he ran crossing patterns 7% of the time in 2025, but has done so on only 3% of his routes in 2026. Would not being on the move quite as much explain the lower after-catch yards and overall totals?
Those are just a couple of examples, and of course the numbers could balance out over the remaining nine games. Still, it will be interesting to track.
Although one recent change that really does jump out is that when compared to No. 3 receiver Ryan Flournoy, Pickens saw fewer snaps in the Cardinals game (42 to 50), ran fewer routes (23 to 24) and was targeted the same number of times (four). Nothing against Flournoy, he's having a fine season, but Pickens is a Pro Bowl player, considered one of the top wideouts in the league.
Sure, he may not be the best run blocker, but that's not why you traded for him. And continuing to try to work the ground game to the tune of 39 carries when you're averaging 2.4 yards per try doesn't make much sense anyway. The Cowboys are going to win or lose with their passing attack.
Which means they need Pickens to be on the field, and hopefully on the move with the ball in his hands a little more often.
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