Mailbag: Why hasn't linebacker been the priority?

Tommy: The Cowboys have admitted that fixing the secondary was a priority in the offseason. How can you blame them? That unit was full of musical chairs with injuries and gave up the most yards through the air in the league. That said, your point is completely valid in the sense that linebacker is still a big need and Dallas has not addressed it. I think part of the equation has simply been the ebbs and flows of free agency, and offers were on the table for certain players and they elected not to take them and go elsewhere. So now, the Cowboys have two options they can pursue: Use the draft to add at linebacker, or make a trade for a player. They very well could do both considering the need at the position. If a trade is to occur, I would expect it to happen after the NFL Draft similar to how Dallas handled filling their need at wide receiver last season by trading for George Pickens following the 2025 NFL Draft.