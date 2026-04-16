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Mailbag: Why hasn't linebacker been the priority?

Apr 16, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I don't understand why the Cowboys have had edge, defensive line and cornerback as a priority over linebacker? That clearly seemed to be the biggest need heading into the offseason. What do you think? Glenn Jerome*/Boonsboro, MD*

Patrik: I'm admittedly missing something within your question, Glenn. It was very clearly one of their top priorities heading into legal tampering. They spent a lot of time and effort trying to follow the trade for Rashan Gary by signing former Eagles' linebacker Nakobe Dean, and nearly did, but Dean confessed it was a 51/49 decision to head to the Raiders instead to reunite with more of his former Georgia teammates. They've made more attempts at grabbing a young LB since, while keeping an eye on older veterans like Bobby Wagner but, at this point, the only thing that will check that box for me will be a trade for an impact guy and/or a premium pick at the position in the draft; and they're considering not one, but both options.

Tommy: The Cowboys have admitted that fixing the secondary was a priority in the offseason. How can you blame them? That unit was full of musical chairs with injuries and gave up the most yards through the air in the league. That said, your point is completely valid in the sense that linebacker is still a big need and Dallas has not addressed it. I think part of the equation has simply been the ebbs and flows of free agency, and offers were on the table for certain players and they elected not to take them and go elsewhere. So now, the Cowboys have two options they can pursue: Use the draft to add at linebacker, or make a trade for a player. They very well could do both considering the need at the position. If a trade is to occur, I would expect it to happen after the NFL Draft similar to how Dallas handled filling their need at wide receiver last season by trading for George Pickens following the 2025 NFL Draft.

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