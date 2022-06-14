Minicamp Notes: Rookies Shine In All Three Phases

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys had a new look at the start of Tuesday's minicamp practice at The Star.
This is the first mandatory practice of the offseason and the final week of practices before the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif. in late July.
Here are some quick practice points from Tuesday's session:
- After missing last week's OTA practices as more of a reminder to the Cowboys that he's seeking a new contract, tight end Dalton Schultz was back on the field Tuesday. Players missing this week for unexcused reasons would be subject to a fine.
- Schultz was one of many players sporting the new guardian-cap covers on top of their helmets. This is a result of an NFL mandate that requires teams to implement the safe shells to reduce concussions in practices. The Cowboys will also have certain requirements at training camp to wear them as well.
- All of the 90 players on the roster were accounted for in some capacity. There were several players still held out due to injuries, including a pair of LSU linebackers – Jabril Cox and Damone Clark – who continue to rehab injuries off to the side field.
- Other players not practicing for various injury reasons include CeeDee Lamb, Jayron Kearse, James Washington and Michael Gallup.
- Rookie free agent Dennis Houston was getting plenty of reps with the first-team offense as the Cowboys are limited on receivers, and have been all offseason.
- That's one reason why running back Tony Pollard continues to get work on the outside at receiver. Make no mistake, he still gets plenty of looks at tailback but the Cowboys have lined up outside several times this summer.
- Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams had a very productive practice. He was charted with four sacks unofficially, including three against fellow rookie tackle Matt Waletzko and another on Terence Steele.
- One of the touchdowns in the red zone came from third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, who caught a 2-yard pass from Dak Prescott.
- Players that had interceptions in the team period include safety Tyler Coyle, cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart and even Trevon Diggs had a nice pick, although it was called back because of a defensive penalty.
- Rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay kicked for the first time all offseason, making the majority of his kicks, only missing one from 53 yards out that clanged off the right post. For the most part, it was a successful start for the rookie.