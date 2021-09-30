Notebook: Diggs Studies Walls; Could Amari Play DB?

1 / 4

Schultz Chases Improvement

Dalton Schultz is quickly becoming a vital part of the passing game -- he had a single-game career-high two touchdown catches against the Eagles -- but he's focused on becoming a complete player within the offense.

"You look at the top tight ends in the game right now -- (Darren) Waller, (Travis) Kelce, (George) Kittle -- those guys all block really well, they're great after the catch, they're great getting open. I think that's just the challenge for everybody else: making sure you can truly do both at all times."

Does Schultz put himself in that category as a top-shelf tight end yet?

"As soon as I consider myself up there, I need to retire," he said. "I'm always trying to find somebody to chase, find something to chase. As soon as I get comfortable with putting my name in stuff like that, I need to rethink what I'm doing. I'm always trying to get better."

— Rob Phillips (9/30)