Notebook: Diggs Studies Walls; Could Amari Play DB?

Sep 30, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Schultz Chases Improvement Dalton Schultz is quickly becoming a vital part of the passing game -- he had a single-game career-high two touchdown catches against the Eagles -- but he's focused on becoming a complete player within the offense. "You look at the top tight ends in the game right now -- (Darren) Waller, (Travis) Kelce, (George) Kittle -- those guys all block really well, they're great after the catch, they're great getting open. I think that's just the challenge for everybody else: making sure you can truly do both at all times." Does Schultz put himself in that category as a top-shelf tight end yet? "As soon as I consider myself up there, I need to retire," he said. "I'm always trying to find somebody to chase, find something to chase. As soon as I get comfortable with putting my name in stuff like that, I need to rethink what I'm doing. I'm always trying to get better." — Rob Phillips (9/30)
Schultz Chases Improvement

Dalton Schultz is quickly becoming a vital part of the passing game -- he had a single-game career-high two touchdown catches against the Eagles -- but he's focused on becoming a complete player within the offense.

"You look at the top tight ends in the game right now -- (Darren) Waller, (Travis) Kelce, (George) Kittle -- those guys all block really well, they're great after the catch, they're great getting open. I think that's just the challenge for everybody else: making sure you can truly do both at all times."

Does Schultz put himself in that category as a top-shelf tight end yet?

"As soon as I consider myself up there, I need to retire," he said. "I'm always trying to find somebody to chase, find something to chase. As soon as I get comfortable with putting my name in stuff like that, I need to rethink what I'm doing. I'm always trying to get better."

Rob Phillips (9/30)

Amari Cooper, DB? Amari Cooper isn't surprised that Trevon Diggs is off to a terrific start. The second-year cornerback's ball skills have been among the best in the league this season, and it makes sense because Diggs began his college career at wide receiver under Nick Saban. Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, also was a star player at Alabama, and he says Saban initially wanted him to play defensive back. "When I got to Bama, I proved fast that I was a receiver," Cooper said. "But he knew I was a good corner, too, because he recruited me and I played both in high school. "One time, one of our safeties was suspended and one was hurt. He didn't know if Landon [Collins] could play that week. And he was like 'Hey, if Landon can't go this week, I'm going to need you.' I was like 'Alright, bet.'" Cooper was asked if he could play cornerback in the NFL if he really put his mind to it. "I think I would do well," he said. "In high school, I played corner, like, five games and all those guys went D-1 and I locked them all down." — Rob Phillips (9/30)
Amari Cooper, DB?

Amari Cooper isn't surprised that Trevon Diggs is off to a terrific start.

The second-year cornerback's ball skills have been among the best in the league this season, and it makes sense because Diggs began his college career at wide receiver under Nick Saban.

Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, also was a star player at Alabama, and he says Saban initially wanted him to play defensive back.

"When I got to Bama, I proved fast that I was a receiver," Cooper said. "But he knew I was a good corner, too, because he recruited me and I played both in high school.

"One time, one of our safeties was suspended and one was hurt. He didn't know if Landon [Collins] could play that week. And he was like 'Hey, if Landon can't go this week, I'm going to need you.' I was like 'Alright, bet.'"

Cooper was asked if he could play cornerback in the NFL if he really put his mind to it.

"I think I would do well," he said. "In high school, I played corner, like, five games and all those guys went D-1 and I locked them all down."

Rob Phillips (9/30)

Top of the Line? Despite La'el Collins' five-game NFL suspension, the offense is off to a good start, ranking fifth in total yardage (416.7 per game) and sixth in scoring average (30.0). Second-year tackle Terence Steele has played well at right tackle in Collins' place. Left tackle Tyron Smith says the line is a tight group. And unlike last year, they've been close to full strength through three games. The results show that. "Every week it's room to improve," Smith said. "You can always make improvements every week and there's always room to grow. Our potential is high." — Rob Phillips (9/30)
Top of the Line?

Despite La'el Collins' five-game NFL suspension, the offense is off to a good start, ranking fifth in total yardage (416.7 per game) and sixth in scoring average (30.0). Second-year tackle Terence Steele has played well at right tackle in Collins' place.

Left tackle Tyron Smith says the line is a tight group. And unlike last year, they've been close to full strength through three games. The results show that.

"Every week it's room to improve," Smith said. "You can always make improvements every week and there's always room to grow. Our potential is high."

Rob Phillips (9/30)

Diggs Studies Walls Trevon Diggs admits that he's a student of the game, always watching tape of opposing receivers and quarterbacks. But he took a very quick break to surf the internet this week, especially when his name kept getting mentioned with Everson Walls, the former Cowboys great cornerback. Diggs became the first Cowboys player since Walls in 1985 to begin a season with an interception in the first three games. "When I saw that or heard about it, I googled him. He had a very good career," Diggs said of Walls, who was a Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Diggs was recently named NFC Defensive Player of the Month, an award he found out about from his teammate Micah Parsons. Diggs said he usually doesn't pay much attention to stuff written or said about him. "I try not to. I try to stay off the internet as much as possible, honestly," Diggs said. "It's like a lot of people telling you you're good and things like that, to make you get a little bit complacent. I never want to get complacent so I stay off the internet." But the way he's played so far, people are going to keep talking about Diggs. Whether he sees it or not. — Nick Eatman (9/30)
Diggs Studies Walls

Trevon Diggs admits that he's a student of the game, always watching tape of opposing receivers and quarterbacks.

But he took a very quick break to surf the internet this week, especially when his name kept getting mentioned with Everson Walls, the former Cowboys great cornerback.

Diggs became the first Cowboys player since Walls in 1985 to begin a season with an interception in the first three games.

"When I saw that or heard about it, I googled him. He had a very good career," Diggs said of Walls, who was a Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Diggs was recently named NFC Defensive Player of the Month, an award he found out about from his teammate Micah Parsons. Diggs said he usually doesn't pay much attention to stuff written or said about him.

"I try not to. I try to stay off the internet as much as possible, honestly," Diggs said. "It's like a lot of people telling you you're good and things like that, to make you get a little bit complacent. I never want to get complacent so I stay off the internet."

But the way he's played so far, people are going to keep talking about Diggs. Whether he sees it or not.

Nick Eatman (9/30)

