Notebook: Diggs Studies Walls; Could Amari Play DB?

FRISCO, Texas – Trevon Diggs admits that he's a student of the game, always watching tape of opposing receivers and quarterbacks.
But he took a very quick break to surf the internet this week, especially when his name kept getting mentioned with Everson Walls, the former Cowboys great cornerback.
Diggs became the first Cowboys player since Walls in 1985 to begin a season with an interception in the first three games.
"When I saw that or heard about it, I googled him. He had a very good career," Diggs said of Walls, who was a Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Diggs was recently named NFC Defensive Player of the Month, an award he found out about from his teammate Micah Parsons. Diggs said he usually doesn't pay much attention to stuff written or said about him.
"I try not to. I try to stay off the internet as much as possible, honestly," Diggs said. "It's like a lot of people telling you you're good and things like that, to make you get a little bit complacent. I never want to get complacent so I stay off the internet."
But the way he's played so far, people are going to keep talking about Diggs. Whether he sees it or not.
— Nick Eatman (9/30)
Highlights from The Star on Thursday, including Trevon Diggs studying an all-time Cowboys great and WR Amari Cooper's history as a defensive back.