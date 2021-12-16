Notes: Big Plays, Why Gregory Laughed; More

2 / 4

More To Prove

The hype around this Cowboys defense is hard to deny during this recent run of play.

Regardless of which category, the stats are impressive. The Cowboys have forced eight takeaways and tallied six sacks in their last two outings. Given that Washington's final score last week was defensive, the Dallas defense held its last two opponents to an average of 15.5 points per game.

In fact, not counting that flag-happy track meet against the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys have held four of their last five opponents to 20 points or fewer.

"Overall, I think we're in a good spot right now being it's Week 15 and we're able to put a show on like we did last week," said Jayron Kearse.

That degree of success, particularly from a pass rush, gives rise to lots of speculation about the postseason. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said himself noted that you can't win a championship without defense, and this is starting to look like one that could accomplish that goal.

Kearse wasn't about to jump the gun, though. Asked about fielding a championship defense, he said that's to be determined.

"When you step out there Week 1, training camp and things like that, everyone says they have a championship defense," he said. "So until you win a championship you won't know that answer."

-David Helman (12/15)