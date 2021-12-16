Notebook

Notes: Big Plays, Why Gregory Laughed; More

Dec 16, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Finally, we can rest easy knowing what was said between Randy Gregory and Taylor Heinicke last weekend.

FOX television cameras picked up a fantastic shot of Gregory lying next to Heinicke on Sunday, smiling after the conclusion of the play. For all the great jokes that came out of it, the true story might be even better.

"I pretty much told him I was close to him that time and I'm going to get him later. And all he said was 'Yeah, I know,' and he just looked down," Gregory said. "That was the shot they got because I started laughing right after that."

The Cowboys made Heinicke's life miserable to the tune of four sacks and an interception -- by Gregory, of course. When he left the game due to injury, they sacked his replacement, Kyle Allen, as well. Gregory said the difference made by having himself, DeMarcus Lawrence and others all available together was obvious.

"We see it during practice, but to be able to go out there and put that product on the field, that's big for our confidence," he said. "Like I said, we're going to continue to grow, get better at playing with each other and things like that."

-David Helman (12/16)

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 15

It's not as if he's pounding the rock between the tackles 20 times a game, but CeeDee Lamb has shown his usefulness as a runner recently.

Amazing Brace?

It could've been the 10 days he had in between games, but Ezekiel Elliott said his knee was feeling better in the last game than he's experienced in a while.

Zeke also said it could've been the knee brace he wore, something he hasn't done since high school.

"I wore a knee brace and that helped give me some stability on my knee," Zeke said of playing against Washington last Sunday. "Definitely felt more comfortable. It just holds me in place."

Elliott said he plans on wearing the brace again this Sunday against the Giants. Ironically enough, the Giants were the last team Elliott rushed for more than 100 yards against, when he had 110 in a Week 5 game at home.

-Nick Eatman (12/15)

More To Prove

The hype around this Cowboys defense is hard to deny during this recent run of play.

Regardless of which category, the stats are impressive. The Cowboys have forced eight takeaways and tallied six sacks in their last two outings. Given that Washington's final score last week was defensive, the Dallas defense held its last two opponents to an average of 15.5 points per game.

In fact, not counting that flag-happy track meet against the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys have held four of their last five opponents to 20 points or fewer.

"Overall, I think we're in a good spot right now being it's Week 15 and we're able to put a show on like we did last week," said Jayron Kearse.

That degree of success, particularly from a pass rush, gives rise to lots of speculation about the postseason. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said himself noted that you can't win a championship without defense, and this is starting to look like one that could accomplish that goal.

Kearse wasn't about to jump the gun, though. Asked about fielding a championship defense, he said that's to be determined.

"When you step out there Week 1, training camp and things like that, everyone says they have a championship defense," he said. "So until you win a championship you won't know that answer."

-David Helman (12/15)

11-Man Slump

If there's one person who won't point a finger in Dak's direction, it would be Ezekiel Elliott. The two came into the league together in 2016 and have fed off each other ever since.

While Dak is getting his share of criticism lately, with the word "slump" being tossed around in his direction, Elliott said blame should be placed on the entire offense for its recent struggles.

"It's 11 of us out there," Zeke said. "I wouldn't say you can put anything on one player. We all need to play better, the whole offense, collectively."

From a confidence standpoint, Zeke said he thinks it hasn't changed.

"I think our confidence level is where it (has) been," he said. "I think we know we have to play better. We just have to go out there ... and play better."

-Nick Eatman (12/15)

Born To Run?

It's not as if he's pounding the rock between the tackles 20 times a game, but CeeDee Lamb has shown his usefulness as a runner recently.

Lamb carried the ball twice for 15 yards Sunday in the win against Washington. The week before, he rushed for 33 yards on a lateral to the perimeter against New Orleans.

It's easy to guess that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is experimenting with Lamb's ability as a runner because of injuries to both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, though Lamb said that's not necessarily the case.

"It's all in the game plan. Whatever Kellen feels is necessary and that will work, we'll run it in the game," he said. "Obviously, throughout the week it's just kind of putting in plays and having it in your inventory for Sunday. If need be, I'm here no matter what the call is."

Lamb did take a particularly hard shot on the second of his two carries Sunday, but he said that's all in the game.

"I'm a football player," he said. "I love the game, and that's just what comes with it. You've got to understand and pick your fights. Obviously, I lost that one."

-David Helman (12/15)

