Notes: Big Plays, Why Gregory Laughed; More

Finally, we can rest easy knowing what was said between Randy Gregory and Taylor Heinicke last weekend.
FOX television cameras picked up a fantastic shot of Gregory lying next to Heinicke on Sunday, smiling after the conclusion of the play. For all the great jokes that came out of it, the true story might be even better.
"I pretty much told him I was close to him that time and I'm going to get him later. And all he said was 'Yeah, I know,' and he just looked down," Gregory said. "That was the shot they got because I started laughing right after that."
The Cowboys made Heinicke's life miserable to the tune of four sacks and an interception -- by Gregory, of course. When he left the game due to injury, they sacked his replacement, Kyle Allen, as well. Gregory said the difference made by having himself, DeMarcus Lawrence and others all available together was obvious.
"We see it during practice, but to be able to go out there and put that product on the field, that's big for our confidence," he said. "Like I said, we're going to continue to grow, get better at playing with each other and things like that."
-David Helman (12/16)
