Notes: CeeDee 'Ready To Attack' As No. 1 Receiver

Sep 08, 2022 at 05:00 PM
CeeDee's Ready All offseason, CeeDee Lamb has talked about his excitement to step into the No. 1 receiver role on the Cowboys' offense. Sunday, he finally gets a chance to show it. "I'm ready to attack," Lamb said. "It's always been that mindset, but now I feel like it's a little different. I have a little extra pep in my step." Lamb made his first career Pro Bowl in 2021 after posting his first career 1,000-yard season, which included a 104-yard game with a touchdown in last year's opener against Tampa Bay. By parting ways with Amari Cooper in March, the Cowboys felt Lamb was ready to lead the receiver room as quarterback Dak Prescott's top option. It's the role he's always wanted. "I've worked all my life for this opportunity," he said. "I'm a different receiver, honestly. I'm going to continue to say that. You can say it all you want. I feel now is the opportunity to go out there and show week in and week out." -Rob Phillips (9/8/22)

FRISCO, Texas – All offseason, CeeDee Lamb has talked about his excitement to step into the No. 1 receiver role on the Cowboys' offense.

Sunday, he finally gets a chance to show it.

"I'm ready to attack," Lamb said. "It's always been that mindset, but now I feel like it's a little different. I have a little extra pep in my step."

Lamb made his first career Pro Bowl in 2021 after posting his first career 1,000-yard season, which included a 104-yard game with a touchdown in last year's opener against Tampa Bay.

By parting ways with Amari Cooper in March, the Cowboys felt Lamb was ready to lead the receiver room as quarterback Dak Prescott's top option.

It's the role he's always wanted.

"I've worked all my life for this opportunity," he said.

"I'm a different receiver, honestly. I'm going to continue to say that. You can say it all you want. I feel now is the opportunity to go out there and show week in and week out."

-Rob Phillips (9/8/22)

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #TBvsDAL | Week 1

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #TBvsDAL | Week 1

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Round 2 vs. Brady Don't ask Micah Parsons if he's looked at the tape from his first battle with Tom Brady and the Bucs last season. He's not interested in looking at it ahead of their Week 1 rematch this Sunday. "I don't even want to watch it," Parsons said. "I don't want to reminisce on it." Half-kidding of course, but the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year said he's found a different level of focus in the last week as he prepares for his second season with the Cowboys after a dominant inaugural season. "It's just a different focus and a different mindset right now," Parsons said. "I'm just locked in way more. I think the fun time is over. But now this is the real deal and real thing, and I need to hit it head on with everything." The seven-time Super Bowl champ has presented plenty of challenges for even the most seasoned defensive players and coaches over the years. For Parsons, he admitting it was challenging but that the hope is that things slow down this time around. "It's experience more than anything," Parsons said of what he knows on facing Brady now. "Just understanding what you see. Sometimes you exhaust more energy when you're frantic as you're trying to move and figure things out." Though Parsons likened Brady to superheroes when asked if he thought the Tampa quarterback had a kryptonite, his answer still was full of admiration for the future Hall of Famer. "I mean, every superhero gets beat up," Parsons said. But one thing they always do, they always get back up and they find a way to get to a destination. So Tom may have a kryptonite, he may not, but he gets beat up, but [also] he gets back up." -Layten Praytor (9/7/22)
Round 2 vs. Brady

Don't ask Micah Parsons if he's looked at the tape from his first battle with Tom Brady and the Bucs last season. He's not interested in looking at it ahead of their Week 1 rematch this Sunday.

"I don't even want to watch it," Parsons said. "I don't want to reminisce on it."

Half-kidding of course, but the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year said he's found a different level of focus in the last week as he prepares for his second season with the Cowboys after a dominant inaugural season.

"It's just a different focus and a different mindset right now," Parsons said. "I'm just locked in way more. I think the fun time is over. But now this is the real deal and real thing, and I need to hit it head on with everything."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has presented plenty of challenges for even the most seasoned defensive players and coaches over the years. For Parsons, he admitting it was challenging but that the hope is that things slow down this time around.

"It's experience more than anything," Parsons said of what he knows on facing Brady now. "Just understanding what you see. Sometimes you exhaust more energy when you're frantic as you're trying to move and figure things out."

Though Parsons likened Brady to superheroes when asked if he thought the Tampa quarterback had a kryptonite, his answer still was full of admiration for the future Hall of Famer.

"I mean, every superhero gets beat up," Parsons said. But one thing they always do, they always get back up and they find a way to get to a destination. So Tom may have a kryptonite, he may not, but he gets beat up, but [also] he gets back up."

-Layten Praytor (9/7/22)

New No. 9 After wearing No. 2 during preseason, rookie wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has switched numbers. He's now the first Cowboys offensive player to wear No. 9 since former longtime starting quarterback Tony Romo, who was granted his release after the 2016 season. "To be real, I didn't choose it," Turpin said. "I just told them to give me whatever number they wanted because I'm just happy to be here. It really didn't matter what number I got. "They gave it to me. It's a blessing though to wear that number. Tony Romo, that's his legacy. I'm just honored to be here, to wear the number." -Rob Phillips (9/7/22)
New No. 9

After wearing No. 2 during preseason, rookie wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has switched numbers. He's now the first Cowboys offensive player to wear No. 9 since former longtime starting quarterback Tony Romo, who was granted his release after the 2016 season.

"To be real, I didn't choose it," Turpin said. "I just told them to give me whatever number they wanted because I'm just happy to be here. It really didn't matter what number I got.

"They gave it to me. It's a blessing though to wear that number. Tony Romo, that's his legacy. I'm just honored to be here, to wear the number."

-Rob Phillips (9/7/22)

Setting A Standard Last year, the Cowboys defense led the league with 34 takeaways in a successful first season in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme. Brady and Tampa Bay's offense present a terrific challenge. But linebacker Micah Parsons believes the sky is the limit for the defense over the course of the season. "I think we have a chance to break some more records and set a standard for how defense should be played," Parsons said. "I think we've got some older talent. We've got some really good young talent." -Rob Phillips (9/7/22)
Setting A Standard

Last year, the Cowboys defense led the league with 34 takeaways in a successful first season in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme.

Brady and Tampa Bay's offense present a terrific challenge. But linebacker Micah Parsons believes the sky is the limit for the defense over the course of the season.

"I think we have a chance to break some more records and set a standard for how defense should be played," Parsons said. "I think we've got some older talent. We've got some really good young talent."

-Rob Phillips (9/7/22)

RB Duo The Cowboys emphasized re-establishing the running game throughout training camp and have made clear that starter Ezekiel Elliott and backup Tony Pollard both will have prominent roles this season. "I look at both those guys as No. 1 runners or however you want to categorize it," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think when you look at running backs, I know how I define them: their ability to play on all three downs, and Zeke and Tony both have that ability. Zeke has done it his whole career. I think they're definitely a tandem and it's obviously a focal point for us." Said Elliott: "We're each other's biggest hype man and we're going to make sure that we're going to make each other better every day. I think it's great that this year that we've even opened up the offense and have more packages with me and Tony on the field. I think that'll be good for us." -Rob Phillips (9/7/22)
RB Duo

The Cowboys emphasized re-establishing the running game throughout training camp and have made clear that starter Ezekiel Elliott and backup Tony Pollard both will have prominent roles this season.

"I look at both those guys as No. 1 runners or however you want to categorize it," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think when you look at running backs, I know how I define them: their ability to play on all three downs, and Zeke and Tony both have that ability. Zeke has done it his whole career. I think they're definitely a tandem and it's obviously a focal point for us."

Said Elliott: "We're each other's biggest hype man and we're going to make sure that we're going to make each other better every day. I think it's great that this year that we've even opened up the offense and have more packages with me and Tony on the field. I think that'll be good for us."

-Rob Phillips (9/7/22)

