Notes: CeeDee 'Ready To Attack' As No. 1 Receiver

FRISCO, Texas – All offseason, CeeDee Lamb has talked about his excitement to step into the No. 1 receiver role on the Cowboys' offense.
Sunday, he finally gets a chance to show it.
"I'm ready to attack," Lamb said. "It's always been that mindset, but now I feel like it's a little different. I have a little extra pep in my step."
Lamb made his first career Pro Bowl in 2021 after posting his first career 1,000-yard season, which included a 104-yard game with a touchdown in last year's opener against Tampa Bay.
By parting ways with Amari Cooper in March, the Cowboys felt Lamb was ready to lead the receiver room as quarterback Dak Prescott's top option.
It's the role he's always wanted.
"I've worked all my life for this opportunity," he said.
"I'm a different receiver, honestly. I'm going to continue to say that. You can say it all you want. I feel now is the opportunity to go out there and show week in and week out."
-Rob Phillips (9/8/22)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #TBvsDAL | Week 1