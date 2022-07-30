Notes: CeeDee Stepping Up; Jabril Cox's Return

1 / 7

Back In Action

Second-year linebacker Jabril Cox set and accomplished a personal goal to be back from knee surgery by the time the Cowboys got to Oxnard.

"I took it personal to get back healthy and get ready for training camp," he said. "I knew during the offseason that we needed to work hard just to get ahead of schedule and going through the rehab. And that's a big testament to (director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown) and (head athletic trainer) Jim (Maurer) and the training staff."

Cox, drafted in the fourth round last year, tore his ACL on Halloween against the Vikings and missed the rest of his rookie season.

Back healthy, he's currently on a rep count in practice but doesn't have any physical limitations.

"The thought process is just make my reads and go," he said. "I don't even think about the leg."

– Rob Phillips (7/29)