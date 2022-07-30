Notes: CeeDee Stepping Up; Jabril Cox's Return

OXNARD, Calif. – CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life.
"I'm kind of used to it just obviously through college, all through high school," he said. "I'm used to the attention."
That said, Lamb is fully aware he must shoulder more responsibility now that Amari Cooper is in Cleveland and fellow Cowboys starter Michael Gallup is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery.
"Understanding the situation not having Coop here and then MG for the first couple games or however long he's out, just understanding that we have to be more locked in than ever and hoping to build on that," Lamb said.
Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott arguably had their best practice yet in Oxnard. They connected multiple times in team drills, including a one-handed catch from Lamb and a touchdown grab in a two-minute, end-of-game drill.
– Rob Phillips (7/29)
Dalton Schultz will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, but are the Cowboys optimistic about a long-term deal next year? Check out today's training camp notebook.