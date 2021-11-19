Notebook

Notes: Cooper No Stranger To K.C. Noise

Nov 18, 2021 at 06:00 PM
When it comes to playing the Chiefs, no player on the Cowboys roster has as much as experience as Amari Cooper, especially playing in Kansas City.

Earlier in the day Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy said he thought Arrowhead Stadium is one of the louder places to play in the NFL. Cooper didn't disagree.

"Yeah it's different than other spots. It gets pretty loud there," said Cooper, who played three games in Kansas City while a member of the Raiders. "It's going to be a challenge there with the noise. I was telling the guys that earlier in the day. It can get pretty loud there for sure."

Cooper has not had his best games in Kansas City during his first three years with the Raiders (2016-18). His best game there was just a five-catch for 29-yard performance and he only has seven career catches in Kansas City.

"We might have to put a closer ear to Dak in the huddle," Cooper said. "That's why we have signals and stuff. Instead of him audibling a play, he'll just use signals. We always use signals and audibles. That's why the fans do a play a part, so it's definitely a challenge for us. I think we've done pretty good so far. It's not a huge concern."

-Nick Eatman (11/18)

Ramping Up There was no need to dive right in for Michael Gallup, especially given the nature of that game. Gallup finished with three catches for 42 yards, including a big fourth down conversion. But in his first game back from his calf strain, Gallup played just 41 snaps in the 43-3 win against Atlanta. "I felt fine, but you know, your first game back you're obviously not going to push it," he said. "They want to see how you do, limit your reps a little bit. I was just glad to be back out there." More opportunity is bound to come. As Gallup continues to work his way back, larger snap counts are sure to come. It'll be exciting to have all three of the Cowboys' top receivers available in Kansas City. Dak Prescott reminded reporters that it's not just the Big Three, however – he also noted his trust in Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner, as well. "Doesn't matter to me who's outside, who's inside," Prescott said. "All those guys are very athletic, very capable, very knowledgeable of what we're doing." -David Helman (11/18)
Ramping Up

There was no need to dive right in for Michael Gallup, especially given the nature of that game.

Gallup finished with three catches for 42 yards, including a big fourth down conversion. But in his first game back from his calf strain, Gallup played just 41 snaps in the 43-3 win against Atlanta.

"I felt fine, but you know, your first game back you're obviously not going to push it," he said. "They want to see how you do, limit your reps a little bit. I was just glad to be back out there."

More opportunity is bound to come. As Gallup continues to work his way back, larger snap counts are sure to come. It'll be exciting to have all three of the Cowboys' top receivers available in Kansas City. Dak Prescott reminded reporters that it's not just the Big Three, however – he also noted his trust in Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner, as well.

"Doesn't matter to me who's outside, who's inside," Prescott said. "All those guys are very athletic, very capable, very knowledgeable of what we're doing."

-David Helman (11/18)

What Parsons "Doesn't Care" About In the middle of his regular media interview on Wednesday, rookie Micah Parsons made it clear he wasn't trying to "talk trash" about any other opponent. But when it comes to the players lining up across from him, he really doesn't care. In this case, he was asked about the Chiefs moving some younger linemen around from guard to center. "I'm just going to play," Parsons said. "I really don't care who's at right tackle. I don't care who's at left tackle and I don't really care who's at guard. At the end of the day, they've got to play me and I've got to play them. It could be a Hall of Famer right there but I'm still going to give them 100 (percent)." Another reason it might not matter to Parsons who is playing those spots is because he could face all of them at some point, considering the way the Cowboys have moved him around the lineup. Parsons has six sacks this year, closing in on DeMarcus Ware's rookie franchise record of eight sacks set in 2005. -Nick Eatman (11/16)
What Parsons "Doesn't Care" About

In the middle of his regular media interview on Wednesday, rookie Micah Parsons made it clear he wasn't trying to "talk trash" about any other opponent.

But when it comes to the players lining up across from him, he really doesn't care.

In this case, he was asked about the Chiefs moving some younger linemen around from guard to center.

"I'm just going to play," Parsons said. "I really don't care who's at right tackle. I don't care who's at left tackle and I don't really care who's at guard. At the end of the day, they've got to play me and I've got to play them. It could be a Hall of Famer right there but I'm still going to give them 100 (percent)."

Another reason it might not matter to Parsons who is playing those spots is because he could face all of them at some point, considering the way the Cowboys have moved him around the lineup.

Parsons has six sacks this year, closing in on DeMarcus Ware's rookie franchise record of eight sacks set in 2005.

-Nick Eatman (11/16)

Kansas City Speed The last time the Cowboys faced Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill back in 2017, he scored one of the most unique touchdowns ever against Dallas, accelerating and weaving through six defenders for a 57-yard touchdown against a 'prevent' look just before halftime. It's a completely different Cowboys defense this time around, but the challenge is the same. "Speed. They have a lot of speed at all levels," safety Jayron Kearse said. "It's a real solid duo with (tight end Travis) Kelce and Tyreek, so that presents a challenge in itself." The Cowboys defense is coming off their best game of the season, holding the Falcons to three points and 1-of-13 on third and fourth down combined in last Sunday's 43-3 victory. -Rob Phillips (11/17)
Kansas City Speed

The last time the Cowboys faced Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill back in 2017, he scored one of the most unique touchdowns ever against Dallas, accelerating and weaving through six defenders for a 57-yard touchdown against a 'prevent' look just before halftime.

It's a completely different Cowboys defense this time around, but the challenge is the same.

"Speed. They have a lot of speed at all levels," safety Jayron Kearse said. "It's a real solid duo with (tight end Travis) Kelce and Tyreek, so that presents a challenge in itself."

The Cowboys defense is coming off their best game of the season, holding the Falcons to three points and 1-of-13 on third and fourth down combined in last Sunday's 43-3 victory.

-Rob Phillips (11/17)

Noise Factor Arrowhead Stadium is notoriously loud -- even louder than U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Cowboys found a way to win without Dak Prescott on Halloween night. "I think when we went up to Minnesota it was about 120 decibels, where Arrowhead has been to 140," head coach Mike McCarthy said. That's why the team is practicing with crowd noise this week in anticipation of a challenging environment for the offense. "We just have to make sure our communication is on point this week," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "Going into a loud stadium, just making sure we're on top of our assignments and that we communicate very well so we are all on the same page every play." -Rob Phillips (11/17)
Noise Factor

Arrowhead Stadium is notoriously loud -- even louder than U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Cowboys found a way to win without Dak Prescott on Halloween night.

"I think when we went up to Minnesota it was about 120 decibels, where Arrowhead has been to 140," head coach Mike McCarthy said.

That's why the team is practicing with crowd noise this week in anticipation of a challenging environment for the offense.

"We just have to make sure our communication is on point this week," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "Going into a loud stadium, just making sure we're on top of our assignments and that we communicate very well so we are all on the same page every play."

-Rob Phillips (11/17)

Beyond 2.3 Head coach Mike McCarthy says the critical point of any play arrives after 2.3 seconds, because that's statistically when plays start to break down. That's also when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can be most dangerous. For that reason, McCarthy said the Cowboys are emphasizing scramble drills in practice this week, something they worked on extensively during training camp. "Just Patrick Mahomes' ability to get outside the pocket and extend plays, it makes it challenging for you to cover the whole field," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "He's pretty aware of the weapons he's got, so he is trying to give them extra time to get open. It's important we got all 11 guys staying on them and getting the ball." -Rob Phillips (11/17)
Beyond 2.3

Head coach Mike McCarthy says the critical point of any play arrives after 2.3 seconds, because that's statistically when plays start to break down. That's also when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can be most dangerous.

For that reason, McCarthy said the Cowboys are emphasizing scramble drills in practice this week, something they worked on extensively during training camp.

"Just Patrick Mahomes' ability to get outside the pocket and extend plays, it makes it challenging for you to cover the whole field," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "He's pretty aware of the weapons he's got, so he is trying to give them extra time to get open. It's important we got all 11 guys staying on them and getting the ball."

-Rob Phillips (11/17)

