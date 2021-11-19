Notes: Cooper No Stranger To K.C. Noise

When it comes to playing the Chiefs, no player on the Cowboys roster has as much as experience as Amari Cooper, especially playing in Kansas City.
Earlier in the day Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy said he thought Arrowhead Stadium is one of the louder places to play in the NFL. Cooper didn't disagree.
"Yeah it's different than other spots. It gets pretty loud there," said Cooper, who played three games in Kansas City while a member of the Raiders. "It's going to be a challenge there with the noise. I was telling the guys that earlier in the day. It can get pretty loud there for sure."
Cooper has not had his best games in Kansas City during his first three years with the Raiders (2016-18). His best game there was just a five-catch for 29-yard performance and he only has seven career catches in Kansas City.
"We might have to put a closer ear to Dak in the huddle," Cooper said. "That's why we have signals and stuff. Instead of him audibling a play, he'll just use signals. We always use signals and audibles. That's why the fans do a play a part, so it's definitely a challenge for us. I think we've done pretty good so far. It's not a huge concern."
-Nick Eatman (11/18)
