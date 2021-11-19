Notes: Cooper No Stranger To K.C. Noise

1 / 6

Ramping Up

There was no need to dive right in for Michael Gallup, especially given the nature of that game.

Gallup finished with three catches for 42 yards, including a big fourth down conversion. But in his first game back from his calf strain, Gallup played just 41 snaps in the 43-3 win against Atlanta.

"I felt fine, but you know, your first game back you're obviously not going to push it," he said. "They want to see how you do, limit your reps a little bit. I was just glad to be back out there."

More opportunity is bound to come. As Gallup continues to work his way back, larger snap counts are sure to come. It'll be exciting to have all three of the Cowboys' top receivers available in Kansas City. Dak Prescott reminded reporters that it's not just the Big Three, however – he also noted his trust in Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner, as well.

"Doesn't matter to me who's outside, who's inside," Prescott said. "All those guys are very athletic, very capable, very knowledgeable of what we're doing."

-David Helman (11/18)