Notes: Dak, CeeDee Connect; Kearse Status; More

DENVER – The on-field connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb continues to grow.
The Cowboys starting quarterback and lead receiver had their most productive training camp practice Monday in Oxnard, connecting on touchdowns in three separate drills. They carried that momentum into Thursday's joint practice against the Broncos, with Prescott finding Lamb on multiple short and intermediate throws in team drills, including a touchdown.
Prescott and Lamb are in constant communication about throws and routes and adjustments throughout practice. They're still fine-tuning their communication within a play, however.
"Still plays to be made," Prescott said. "There was an option route right there at the end (that was incomplete). He fooled me a little bit. Great decision by him – I've got to be on the same page.
"It was a 50-50 read and he went with the read he felt like he could win. I've got to expect and know that he's going to win on that. I thought he may have taken the easier route, but he went the harder route and that's fine. That's where the big play is. So I've got to be in tune with him and we'll do that. That's an easy, easy fix.
"That's another big play that's going to happen. We'll just continue to grow day and day and take more steps."
-Rob Phillips (8/11/22)
