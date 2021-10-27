Notes: Gregory’s Knee, Dak’s Chances; More

FRISCO, TX — On the positive side of things, Randy Gregory said the Cowboys' week off gave him a chance to tend to his injured knee for as long as he's been able to since the season started.
"I actually got it shot up yesterday, so today probably feels the best it's felt since probably since camp, I'd say," Gregory said on Wednesday.
On the other side, football season means everyone is dealing with something – some more so than others.
"You know, I have a little minor issues I've got to take care of, too," Gregory added. "My whole left side of my body is not doing that well right now."
Gregory joked that he slept awkwardly on his neck recently, and that's been bothering him. It goes back to the point that you're never going to feel 100% playing a game this physical. But with a week to rest, Gregory said he's feeling good about what he's able to do during the practice week.
"I mean you kind of get used to it, you manage it," he said. "I was really worried about my knee the last month or so but it's gotten better. Throughout the week is probably the biggest issue for me. Gameday I feel good, but it's real important for me to go on Wednesdays and Thursdays and be able to go out there and have a full practice, not really be limited and things like that.
— David Helman (10/27)
There's plenty of news and notes coming out of the Cowboys' first practices since the bye week, from Michael Gallup's status to Randy Gregory's injury recovery.