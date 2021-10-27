Notes: Gregory’s Knee, Dak’s Chances; More

1 / 4

Learning ExperienceDamontae Kazee is back at practice, though he did have a dialogue with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy following his arrest during the bye week.

The veteran safety was pulled over for a traffic violation and charged with driving while under the influence last week. McCarthy classified it as a learning experience.

"I had a chance to speak with him at length and he made a mistake and we're moving forward," McCarthy said. "Once again, it's something you've got to learn from."

Both McCarthy as well as Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said they had not heard from the NFL as far as potential discipline goes. The team will work through that process with the league as it develops.

"It's a learning opportunity and there's obviously the legal part of it, still pending," McCarthy said.

— David Helman (10/27)