Notes: Gregory's Knee, Dak's Chances; More

Oct 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM
FRISCO, TX — On the positive side of things, Randy Gregory said the Cowboys' week off gave him a chance to tend to his injured knee for as long as he's been able to since the season started.

"I actually got it shot up yesterday, so today probably feels the best it's felt since probably since camp, I'd say," Gregory said on Wednesday.

On the other side, football season means everyone is dealing with something – some more so than others.

"You know, I have a little minor issues I've got to take care of, too," Gregory added. "My whole left side of my body is not doing that well right now."

Gregory joked that he slept awkwardly on his neck recently, and that's been bothering him. It goes back to the point that you're never going to feel 100% playing a game this physical. But with a week to rest, Gregory said he's feeling good about what he's able to do during the practice week.

"I mean you kind of get used to it, you manage it," he said. "I was really worried about my knee the last month or so but it's gotten better. Throughout the week is probably the biggest issue for me. Gameday I feel good, but it's real important for me to go on Wednesdays and Thursdays and be able to go out there and have a full practice, not really be limited and things like that.

Learning ExperienceDamontae Kazee is back at practice, though he did have a dialogue with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy following his arrest during the bye week. The veteran safety was pulled over for a traffic violation and charged with driving while under the influence last week. McCarthy classified it as a learning experience. "I had a chance to speak with him at length and he made a mistake and we're moving forward," McCarthy said. "Once again, it's something you've got to learn from." Both McCarthy as well as Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said they had not heard from the NFL as far as potential discipline goes. The team will work through that process with the league as it develops. "It's a learning opportunity and there's obviously the legal part of it, still pending," McCarthy said.
Gallup Returns For the first time since Week 1 of the regular season, Michael Gallup practiced with the team in full preparation of a game. Now that doesn't mean Gallup will indeed be activated for Sunday's game with the Vikings. He's technically still on IR with the calf strain he suffered against the Bucs on Sept. 9. But by practicing, it starts his 21-day window the Cowboys have to either put him on the 53-man roster or back to IR. It seems as if Gallup is getting close to playing again, especially by practicing. Teammate CeeDee Lamb said he could see Gallup is still working himself back into playing shape but expects him to be there "in no time." The Cowboys have used Cedrick Wilson to pick up the slack in Gallup's absence. Wilson has two touchdown catches this year and made one of the biggest plays of the game in New England, hauling in a fourth-down pass to save the game.
Gallup Returns

For the first time since Week 1 of the regular season, Michael Gallup practiced with the team in full preparation of a game.

Now that doesn't mean Gallup will indeed be activated for Sunday's game with the Vikings. He's technically still on IR with the calf strain he suffered against the Bucs on Sept. 9.

But by practicing, it starts his 21-day window the Cowboys have to either put him on the 53-man roster or back to IR. It seems as if Gallup is getting close to playing again, especially by practicing.

Teammate CeeDee Lamb said he could see Gallup is still working himself back into playing shape but expects him to be there "in no time."

The Cowboys have used Cedrick Wilson to pick up the slack in Gallup's absence.

Wilson has two touchdown catches this year and made one of the biggest plays of the game in New England, hauling in a fourth-down pass to save the game.

Dak's Chances at 90? Maybe CeeDee Lamb likes playing the odds. But he set his own marks for Dak Prescott's chances to play Sunday night in Minnesota. "We're planning on him to be out there Sunday," Lamb told the media after Wednesday's practice. "And even if he's not, we're prepared for whoever's up next. But I'm just about 90 percent sure that he's going to be out there." Dak will likely be limited at practice all week, but head coach Mike McCarthy said the plan is to get both quarterbacks – Dak and Cooper Rush – ready to play. But according to Lamb, it appears the Cowboys are focused on one more than the other.
Dak's Chances at 90?

Maybe CeeDee Lamb likes playing the odds. But he set his own marks for Dak Prescott's chances to play Sunday night in Minnesota.

"We're planning on him to be out there Sunday," Lamb told the media after Wednesday's practice. "And even if he's not, we're prepared for whoever's up next. But I'm just about 90 percent sure that he's going to be out there."

Dak will likely be limited at practice all week, but head coach Mike McCarthy said the plan is to get both quarterbacks – Dak and Cooper Rush – ready to play.

But according to Lamb, it appears the Cowboys are focused on one more than the other.

