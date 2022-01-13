Notes: Gregory's Matchup; Praise For McClay; More

1 / 8

Get Physical

The challenge with a run game like San Francisco's is that it'll look for ways to challenge all 11 defenders. Defensive linemen and linebackers are traditionally those that are tasked with slowing the run, but the 49ers enjoy scheming plays that will get their ball carriers into open space against everyone.

"We have to be great tacklers this game," said Trevon Diggs. "We are already know what to expect and what to anticipate. So we just got to make sure we're ready."

Diggs is likely to see his fair share of opportunities. In addition to whatever might be asked of him in the run game, San Francisco also boasts a duo of pass catchers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk who are dangerous running after the catch. Diggs said it's going to take a top-notch effort from the full defense.

"Everyone running to the ball," he said. "They do an excellent job of yards after the catch, just making plays. Everyone has playmaking ability. Everyone has touchdown ability. So we have to make sure we do a good job of tackling."

-David Helman (1/13)