Notes: Gregory's Matchup; Praise For McClay; More

FRISCO, Texas – Randy Gregory is excited to be back in the playoffs and preparing to test his pass rush skills against one of the NFL's best: 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.
An elbow injury kept Williams out of the 49ers' postseason-clinching win over the Rams last Sunday, but the veteran tackle was back on the practice field for San Francisco on Thursday, a sign that he might be progressing toward a return Sunday against the Cowboys.
Gregory has lined up against Williams in the past when Williams played for division rival Washington.
"I've played against him a bunch. He always brings the best out of me," Gregory said. "I definitely think he's up there as far as being one of the best tackles in the game. I have to bring my A-game, physicality and all, and I'm up for the challenge. I'm excited for it. Time will tell as far as who's going to come on top in that game."
Colton McKivitz started at left tackle for San Francisco against the Rams and might be the 49ers' top backup option again Sunday if Williams can't play.
Gregory has been a major contributor to the Cowboys' pass rush success this season, ranking second on defense in sacks (6.0) and third in pressures (30) in 12 games.
"I thought about it earlier today at practice on the field. It really is a blessing to not only be here playing football but still playing on the team that drafted me and being part of this great organization," he said.
For the first time since 2018, he's got a chance to showcase his skills in the playoffs.
-Rob Phillips (1/13)
