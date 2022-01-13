Notebook

Notes: Gregory's Matchup; Praise For McClay; More

Jan 13, 2022 at 05:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – Randy Gregory is excited to be back in the playoffs and preparing to test his pass rush skills against one of the NFL's best: 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

An elbow injury kept Williams out of the 49ers' postseason-clinching win over the Rams last Sunday, but the veteran tackle was back on the practice field for San Francisco on Thursday, a sign that he might be progressing toward a return Sunday against the Cowboys.

Gregory has lined up against Williams in the past when Williams played for division rival Washington.

"I've played against him a bunch. He always brings the best out of me," Gregory said. "I definitely think he's up there as far as being one of the best tackles in the game. I have to bring my A-game, physicality and all, and I'm up for the challenge. I'm excited for it. Time will tell as far as who's going to come on top in that game."

Colton McKivitz started at left tackle for San Francisco against the Rams and might be the 49ers' top backup option again Sunday if Williams can't play.

Gregory has been a major contributor to the Cowboys' pass rush success this season, ranking second on defense in sacks (6.0) and third in pressures (30) in 12 games.

"I thought about it earlier today at practice on the field. It really is a blessing to not only be here playing football but still playing on the team that drafted me and being part of this great organization," he said.

For the first time since 2018, he's got a chance to showcase his skills in the playoffs.

-Rob Phillips (1/13)

Get Physical

The challenge with a run game like San Francisco's is that it'll look for ways to challenge all 11 defenders. Defensive linemen and linebackers are traditionally those that are tasked with slowing the run, but the 49ers enjoy scheming plays that will get their ball carriers into open space against everyone.

"We have to be great tacklers this game," said Trevon Diggs. "We are already know what to expect and what to anticipate. So we just got to make sure we're ready."

Diggs is likely to see his fair share of opportunities. In addition to whatever might be asked of him in the run game, San Francisco also boasts a duo of pass catchers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk who are dangerous running after the catch. Diggs said it's going to take a top-notch effort from the full defense.

"Everyone running to the ball," he said. "They do an excellent job of yards after the catch, just making plays. Everyone has playmaking ability. Everyone has touchdown ability. So we have to make sure we do a good job of tackling."

-David Helman (1/13)

Praise For McClay

As Cowboys vice president of player personnel, Will McClay was a major part of the team's decision to trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper at the deadline in 2018.

Cooper is glad the move happened -- he signed a five-year, $100 million deal last year to stay in Dallas -- and he's developed a good relationship with McClay, who has reached an agreement on a new deal to stay in the Cowboys front office.

"We actually talk all the time," Cooper said. "He's always on the sideline at practice. He's real close with Coach (Adam) Henry, our receivers coach, so they're always talking. … I really like the job that he does here as far as players that we've gotten in recent years. He's done a great job."

-Rob Phillips (1/13)

Fast Start

The Cowboys' offense wanted to enter the playoffs with momentum, and they accomplished that with a 51-point performance against the Eagles in the regular-season finale.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper (five catches for 79) yards got in a rhythm early with two catches on the opening touchdown drive.

"As an offensive player who carries the ball, you always want to get the ball early and often just to get that momentum, that confidence that you need to carry you throughout the game," Cooper said. "If your first catch or first opportunity to get the ball is late in the second or the third quarter, you don't have any rhythm for real. But that's no excuse. At the end of the day, you've still got to go out there and make that play. That's why you're a professional, that's why you get paid to play the game. But from experience, you can ask any offensive player, it's better when we get the ball in our hands early."

Another fast start for the offense will be important this Sunday against a 49ers team that wants to dominate time of possession with their effective running game.

Rob Phillips (1/13)

*Bosa, Round 2 *The Cowboys' offensive line has already faced one Bosa this season -- Joey, the Chargers' Pro Bowl defensive end -- in Week 2. This Sunday against the 49ers they'll face Joey's brother Nick -- also a Pro Bowler, also one of the NFL's best edge rushers.

"Obviously they both jump off the tape when you watch," Cowboys Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said. "I'd say they are a little different body types, but one thing that stands out with those two is they play with extreme effort, they've got great motors along with obviously they're gifted athletically. But I think what really separates those guys and Nick, that we've got (on the schedule) this weekend, is the motor he plays with. He's a very good player and we'll have to have a plan for him."

-Rob Phillips (1/13)

A Test Against Trent

Randy Gregory is excited to be back in the playoffs and preparing to test his pass rush skills against one of the NFL's best: 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

An elbow injury kept Williams out of the 49ers' postseason-clinching win over the Rams last Sunday, but the veteran tackle was back on the practice field for San Francisco on Thursday, a sign that he might be progressing toward a return Sunday against the Cowboys.

Gregory has lined up against Williams in the past when Williams played for division rival Washington.

"I've played against him a bunch. He always brings the best out of me," Gregory said. "I definitely think he's up there as far as being one of the best tackles in the game. I have to bring my A-game, physicality and all, and I'm up for the challenge. I'm excited for it. Time will tell as far as who's going to come on top in that game."

Colton McKivitz started at left tackle for San Francisco against the Rams and might be the 49ers' top backup option again Sunday if Williams can't play.

Gregory has been a major contributor to the Cowboys' pass rush success this season, ranking second on defense in sacks (6.0) and third in pressures (30) in 12 games.

"I thought about it earlier today at practice on the field. It really is a blessing to not only be here playing football but still playing on the team that drafted me and being part of this great organization," he said.

For the first time since 2018, he's got a chance to showcase his skills in the playoffs.

Rob Phillips (1/13)

Focused On Us

It's no secret that the run game is a major part of the 49ers' offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys defense is looking forward to a physical game up front Sunday.

"Just looking at San Francisco, them now and their past history, they always want to be a physical team up front, lead with their offensive line, and we do the same thing," Lawrence said.

The 49ers are known for their versatility and balance on offense, led by Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who's also a change-of-pace runner within Shanahan's system. But Lawrence said the key for the defense is simply playing to their own standard Sunday.

"I want to really focus on our game plan and not worry about what those guys have over there and really just come out on Sunday and attack and play our game," he said. "It doesn't matter who lines up. We've got to go out there and dominate as a defensive unit and come out with a W. Point blank, period."

-Rob Phillips (1/12)

Slime Ball?

When the NFL announced CBS would be the primary broadcast for Sunday's matchup with the 49rs, it quickly brought back nostalgic feelings for some, as so many of these classic games were on CBS with John Madden and Pat Summerall calling the game.
But CBS won't be the only channel to air this game. In fact, Nickelodeon is also broadcasting the game, looking to appeal to a younger audience, an event the network started last year in the playoffs.

This kids-oriented broadcast has different themes throughout the game, including Nickelodeon's trademark "slime" effect in the end zone.

"I never thought there'd be a day where they would show sports on Nickelodeon" Elliott said on Wednesday.

Apparently, players getting "slimed" in the post-game celebration is new-forming tradition. CeeDee Lamb said he wasn't sure if he'd allow that, saying it would be a "game-time decision" but Zeke had a different answer.

"Getting slimed after the game? Yeah, I'll be willing to take one for the team."

-Nick Eatman (1/12)

Zeke's Ready

Ezekiel Elliott has been playing through a right knee injury since the first month of the regular season, but the injury has steadily improved the past few weeks heading into Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers.

"I feel really good," Elliott said. "The knee feels solid. I'm not really getting any stiffness out of it anymore."

Elliott began wearing a knee brace for additional support in Week 16 against Washington and says he'll keep it on against the 49ers.

"It's worked up to this point and I felt good in it up until this point, so I'm not going to switch it up going into this game or hopefully the rest of the playoffs," he said.

-Rob Phillips (1/12)

