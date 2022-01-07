Notes: Kellen Moore Expected To Talk To Jags

FRISCO, Texas – It sounds like Kellen Moore will have a busy weekend ahead of him.
In addition to planning and calling this game against Philadelphia, not to mention getting started on the Cowboys' eventual playoff opponent, the Cowboys' offensive coordinator is also reportedly going to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.
This shouldn't come as a surprise. Jacksonville requested permission to interview Moore last week. Asked about it on Thursday, Moore was evasive about the subject, though he allowed he'd tend to those situations as they arose.
Moore's interview will be virtual, allowing him to conduct it from Philadelphia, as the Cowboys are traveling for their regular season finale on Friday afternoon. The 33-year-old is wrapping up his third season as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator.
-David Helman (1/7)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18