Notes: Kellen Moore Expected To Talk To Jags

The Cowboys' offense will be without wide receiver Michael Gallup for the rest of the regular season and playoffs due to an ACL tear in his left knee suffered last Sunday against Arizona.

That means more responsibility not only for backup Cedrick Wilson, who caught a touchdown pass and two-point conversion in the game, but starters Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

"We're ready to take on the challenge," Lamb said. "I feel like it's our opportunity to step up for MG because we know the energy and the excitement he brings."

Wilson was productive during a seven-game stretch earlier in the season while Gallup was on injured reserve with a calf strain. For the season, he has 38 catches for 465 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"Ever since I've been here, I've always prepared for my opportunity whenever it came," Wilson said. "It came a little bit in my second year, a little bit in my third year and obviously the most this year."

-Rob Phillips