Notes: Kicker Signed; Parsons-Pitts "PA Rivalry"

Nov 10, 2021 at 05:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad as insurance in case Greg Zuerlein (COVID-19 protocols) is unable to return in time for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Hajrullahu and fellow free agent Brett Maher went through a scheduled workout after the Cowboys practiced Wednesday.

The Cowboys signed Hajrullahu to the training camp roster late in preseason and again to the practice squad in Week 1 after Zuerlein missed two field goal tries and an extra point in the season opener against Tampa Bay.

Zuerlein has made 14 of 18 field goals (77.8%) and 21 of 23 extra points through eight games this season.

"Still hopeful Greg can hopefully, you know, potentially be ready (Sunday)," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I know it's against the odds, but we'll see how it goes."

-Rob Phillips & Nick Eatman (11/10)

News and notes from Wednesday at The Star, including a kicker signing and a rivalry between two star rookies that dates back to high school.

Parsons-Pitts II "A little PA rivalry," Micah Parsons said. "That's all." The Cowboys rookie linebacker is referring to his high school battles with Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in the state of Pennsylvania. Led by Pitts, Archbishop Wood beat Parsons' Harrisburg squad in the 5A state title game five years ago. "That still hurts," Parsons said. As expected, both players have made an immediate impact for their respective NFL teams. Parsons, the 12 th overall pick in April's draft, is tied for the most sacks on the Cowboys' defense (5.0). Pitts, the fourth overall pick, leads the Falcons in catches (57) and receiving yards (546) with one touchdown. "Kyle's my guy," Parsons said. "We've got history, playing in high school against each other and we trained down in LA with each other. … It's going to be a really good game and I'm really excited to play him because I know how good he is." -Rob Phillips (11/10)
Bad Football" Just like that, safety Jayron Kearse hasn't just become one of the best players on this defense, but one of the more vocal guys who isn't afraid to tell it like it is. After Sunday's loss to Denver, Kearse used the word "embarrassing" five times and on Wednesday, didn't really shy away from that notion, especially after watching the film. "That was just bad football," Kearse said of the 30-16 loss to the Broncos, adding that the Cowboys defense had a "huge drop-off" from earlier games this season. The Cowboys gave up a season-high 190 rushing yards last week, after entering the week yielding just 88.2 rushing yards per game. But the good news for the Cowboys, and perhaps not so great for the Falcons, is that Kearse saw a much better practice effort. "It was back to where it needed to be," Kearse said of Wednesday's practice. "Guys were locked in. Guys (were) focused." -Nick Eatman (10/11)
Zeke Improving Running back Ezekiel Elliott played through a knee contusion in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos but didn't have any issues with it in Wednesday's practice. "My knee felt pretty good," Elliott said. "I probably did more today than what I've been doing in the past. It's been something I've just dealing with. … I just kind of took a bad fall on it during the game and it was sore, but it's more something I just have to keep moving around, keep warm." Head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott would be on a "selected reps" count Wednesday, just being mindful of his practice workload heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons. Elliott was able to finish the game against Denver, even scoring a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter when the game had long been decided. This year, Elliott is leading the NFC in rushing with 622 yards, which is good for fifth in the entire NFL. And he's tied for seventh in the league with five rushing touchdowns. -Rob Phillips & Nick Eatman (11/10)
