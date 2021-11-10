Notes: Kicker Signed; Parsons-Pitts "PA Rivalry"

1 / 4

Parsons-Pitts II

"A little PA rivalry," Micah Parsons said. "That's all."

The Cowboys rookie linebacker is referring to his high school battles with Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in the state of Pennsylvania.

Led by Pitts, Archbishop Wood beat Parsons' Harrisburg squad in the 5A state title game five years ago.

"That still hurts," Parsons said.

As expected, both players have made an immediate impact for their respective NFL teams. Parsons, the 12

th overall pick in April's draft, is tied for the most sacks on the Cowboys' defense (5.0). Pitts, the fourth overall pick, leads the Falcons in catches (57) and receiving yards (546) with one touchdown.

"Kyle's my guy," Parsons said. "We've got history, playing in high school against each other and we trained down in LA with each other. … It's going to be a really good game and I'm really excited to play him because I know how good he is."

-Rob Phillips (11/10)