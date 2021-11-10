Notes: Kicker Signed; Parsons-Pitts "PA Rivalry"

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad as insurance in case Greg Zuerlein (COVID-19 protocols) is unable to return in time for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Hajrullahu and fellow free agent Brett Maher went through a scheduled workout after the Cowboys practiced Wednesday.
The Cowboys signed Hajrullahu to the training camp roster late in preseason and again to the practice squad in Week 1 after Zuerlein missed two field goal tries and an extra point in the season opener against Tampa Bay.
Zuerlein has made 14 of 18 field goals (77.8%) and 21 of 23 extra points through eight games this season.
"Still hopeful Greg can hopefully, you know, potentially be ready (Sunday)," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I know it's against the odds, but we'll see how it goes."
-Rob Phillips & Nick Eatman (11/10)
News and notes from Wednesday at The Star, including a kicker signing and a rivalry between two star rookies that dates back to high school.