Notes: McCarthy's Prediction; Noah Brown To IR

Brown Down

Noah Brown was one of the Cowboys' few absences at practice this week, and Mike McCarthy confirmed he'll be missing for a little bit.

"It's going to be a couple-week injury," McCarthy said.

McCarthy didn't elaborate when asked if Brown would need to be moved to injured reserve on Thursday morning, but the team eventually made that move later in the day. Brown will now be out for at least the next three games, which would still give him a chance to return in January.

The health of the receiver corps has been a consistent storyline this season. Michael Gallup missed much of the season with a calf strain, while Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have both been sidelined in recent weeks. Cedrick Wilson is also working through an ankle injury that held him out last week.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Cooper, Lamb and Gallup all seem to be fully healthy and ready for a full workload this weekend.

-David Helman (12/9)