Notes: McCarthy's Prediction; Noah Brown To IR

Dec 09, 2021 at 01:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – It's become one of the biggest clichés in sports that football coaches are going to do as much as possible not to antagonize the opposing team. That's why eyebrows raised at Mike McCarthy's Thursday press conference when he summed this week up so plainly.

"We're comfortable with who we are and where we are," he said. "But I'm excited about what's in front of us. We're going to win this game. I'm confident in that."

It's not exactly a controversial opinion. But again, it speaks to the withdrawn nature of NFL press conferences that McCarthy's statement caused a stir. Asked if he thought he was providing bulletin material for the Washington Football Team, McCarthy said he didn't think so.

"I mean, what am I supposed to say? Yeah. We fully – I fully expect to win every game I've ever competed in," he said. "I mean, that's what sports is all about. That's what the NFL is (about). Trust me, I understand how hard it is. They're working hard, we're working hard. But we're clearly planning on going to Washington to win the game. There's no doubt about that."

- David Helman (12/9)

Brown Down

Noah Brown was one of the Cowboys' few absences at practice this week, and Mike McCarthy confirmed he'll be missing for a little bit.

"It's going to be a couple-week injury," McCarthy said.

McCarthy didn't elaborate when asked if Brown would need to be moved to injured reserve on Thursday morning, but the team eventually made that move later in the day. Brown will now be out for at least the next three games, which would still give him a chance to return in January.

The health of the receiver corps has been a consistent storyline this season. Michael Gallup missed much of the season with a calf strain, while Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have both been sidelined in recent weeks. Cedrick Wilson is also working through an ankle injury that held him out last week.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Cooper, Lamb and Gallup all seem to be fully healthy and ready for a full workload this weekend.

-David Helman (12/9)

