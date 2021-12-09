Notes: McCarthy's Prediction; Noah Brown To IR

FRISCO, Texas – It's become one of the biggest clichés in sports that football coaches are going to do as much as possible not to antagonize the opposing team. That's why eyebrows raised at Mike McCarthy's Thursday press conference when he summed this week up so plainly.
"We're comfortable with who we are and where we are," he said. "But I'm excited about what's in front of us. We're going to win this game. I'm confident in that."
It's not exactly a controversial opinion. But again, it speaks to the withdrawn nature of NFL press conferences that McCarthy's statement caused a stir. Asked if he thought he was providing bulletin material for the Washington Football Team, McCarthy said he didn't think so.
"I mean, what am I supposed to say? Yeah. We fully – I fully expect to win every game I've ever competed in," he said. "I mean, that's what sports is all about. That's what the NFL is (about). Trust me, I understand how hard it is. They're working hard, we're working hard. But we're clearly planning on going to Washington to win the game. There's no doubt about that."
- David Helman (12/9)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsWAS | Week 14