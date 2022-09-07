Notebook

Notes: Parsons Prepares For Round 2 vs. Brady

Sep 07, 2022 at 04:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – Don't ask Micah Parsons if he's looked at the tape from his first battle with Tom Brady and the Bucs last season. He's not interested in looking at it ahead of their Week 1 rematch this Sunday.

"I don't even want to watch it," Parsons said. "I don't want to reminisce on it."

Half-kidding of course, but the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year said he's found a different level of focus in the last week as he prepares for his second season with the Cowboys after a dominant inaugural season.

"It's just a different focus and a different mindset right now," Parsons said. "I'm just locked in way more. I think the fun time is over. But now this is the real deal and real thing, and I need to hit it head on with everything."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has presented plenty of challenges for even the most seasoned defensive players and coaches over the years. For Parsons, he admitting it was challenging but that the hope is that things slow down this time around.

"It's experience more than anything," Parsons said of what he knows on facing Brady now. "Just understanding what you see. Sometimes you exhaust more energy when you're frantic as you're trying to move and figure things out."

Though Parsons likened Brady to superheroes when asked if he thought the Tampa quarterback had a kryptonite, his answer still was full of admiration for the future Hall of Famer.

"I mean, every superhero gets beat up," Parsons said. But one thing they always do, they always get back up and they find a way to get to a destination. So Tom may have a kryptonite, he may not, but he gets beat up, but [also] he gets back up."

-Layten Praytor (9/7/22)

