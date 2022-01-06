Notes: Quinn, Moore Address Job Interest

FRISCO, Texas –The Cowboys' coordinators likely can't avoid job talk forever, but it's not something they're worried about here in Week 18.
As of right now, there are only two vacant head coaching jobs in the NFL, as both Las Vegas and Jacksonville parted ways with their coaches earlier this season. That number is bound to increase after the weekend
For the time being, though, only the Jaguars have sought permission to interview the Cowboys' coordinators, Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore, for their job opening. To this point, that doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
"Oh, I think obviously that's why you have agents," Moore said. "Theyr'e allowed to go through that process and I'm really just on Philadelphia and we'll get to that when we get to it."
Moore did not elaborate much on where he stands with that job opening. He did say he has not spoken with the Jaguars, though he did not specify whether an interview has been scheduled at some point.
"I think those things will just pop up when they need to be addressed and I'm not too concerned with it right now," he said.
As for Quinn, reports surfaced last week that the veteran defensive coach declined the opportunity to interview with Jacksonville. Asked about it on Thursday, Quinn said his focus was on the group he's working with right now.
"Honestly, I'm just enjoying what I'm doing and really having the time of my life with this group of guys," he said. "And so I just wanted to kind of be right where I'm at. It was nothing more than that or past that, so that's where it went."
-David Helman (1/6)
