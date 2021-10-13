Notebook

Notes: Quinn Takes A Helmet; Super Goals & More

Oct 13, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Notes-Quinn-Takes-A-Helmet;-Super-Goals-&-More-hero

FRISCO, Texas –How many coaches have you seen wear a helmet for a practice drill?

Put Dan Quinn on that short list.

The Cowboys' defensive coordinator has a strong reputation as a hands-on coach and teacher, often working with players one-on-one during practice. Wednesday, Quinn donned a helmet to give the defensive line an up-close look at cut blocks as part of this week's preparation.

"Today was his first time. He usually wears the mitts or the arm sleeves," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "That tells what type of hands-on coach he is. 'He's like, "I want to give you the best look possible, no matter what.'"

-Rob Phillips (10/13)

Notes: Quinn Takes A Helmet; Super Goals & More

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Climbing The Mountain In the first five games, the defense found ways to produce despite playing without multiple starters and key rotation players. Rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa have been impact starters during this 4-1 start. "It just says that we keep climbing that mountain," Parsons said. "Each time we come out and play, every time we practice, to the meeting room, we take a step closer to what we're trying to do at the end of the year. "The Super Bowl is Mount Everest, and we're still at the bottom right now." -Rob Phillips (10/13)
1 / 3

Climbing The Mountain

In the first five games, the defense found ways to produce despite playing without multiple starters and key rotation players. Rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa have been impact starters during this 4-1 start.

"It just says that we keep climbing that mountain," Parsons said. "Each time we come out and play, every time we practice, to the meeting room, we take a step closer to what we're trying to do at the end of the year.

"The Super Bowl is Mount Everest, and we're still at the bottom right now."

-Rob Phillips (10/13)

Collins' Suspension Stands U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III denied Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins' request for a temporary injunction to block the remainder of his five-game NFL suspension, according to reports. That means Collins still has one game left on his suspension and will not be available to play Sunday at New England. Collins disputed the league's suspension for what was termed a violation of its substance abuse policy. Judge Mazzant heard Collins' appeal last Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The Cowboys haven't publicly commented on Collins' suspension other than to express support for him. Collins recently has been cleared to work out and attend certain meetings at The Star while suspended, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last week. Terence Steele has started at right tackle in the first four games of Collins' suspension, which took effect Sept. 10, the day after the Cowboys' season opener against Tampa Bay. -Rob Phillips (10/12)
2 / 3

Collins' Suspension Stands

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III denied Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins' request for a temporary injunction to block the remainder of his five-game NFL suspension, according to reports.

That means Collins still has one game left on his suspension and will not be available to play Sunday at New England.

Collins disputed the league's suspension for what was termed a violation of its substance abuse policy. Judge Mazzant heard Collins' appeal last Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The Cowboys haven't publicly commented on Collins' suspension other than to express support for him. Collins recently has been cleared to work out and attend certain meetings at The Star while suspended, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last week.

Terence Steele has started at right tackle in the first four games of Collins' suspension, which took effect Sept. 10, the day after the Cowboys' season opener against Tampa Bay.

-Rob Phillips (10/12)

Helmet For DQ How many coaches have you seen wear a helmet for a practice drill? Put Dan Quinn on that short list. The Cowboys' defensive coordinator has a strong reputation as a hands-on coach and teacher, often working with players one-on-one during practice. Wednesday, Quinn donned a helmet to give the defensive line an up-close look at cut blocks as part of this week's preparation. "Today was his first time. He usually wears the mitts or the arm sleeves," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "That tells what type of hands-on coach he is. 'He's like, "I want to give you the best look possible, no matter what.'" -Rob Phillips (10/13)
3 / 3

Helmet For DQ

How many coaches have you seen wear a helmet for a practice drill?

Put Dan Quinn on that short list.

The Cowboys' defensive coordinator has a strong reputation as a hands-on coach and teacher, often working with players one-on-one during practice. Wednesday, Quinn donned a helmet to give the defensive line an up-close look at cut blocks as part of this week's preparation.

"Today was his first time. He usually wears the mitts or the arm sleeves," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "That tells what type of hands-on coach he is. 'He's like, "I want to give you the best look possible, no matter what.'"

-Rob Phillips (10/13)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Cee-Deep Ball, Swipe For Jaylon?

From CeeDee's long touchdown to a bigger role for Jabril Cox to Jaylon Smith's teammate paying tribute, here is a full notebook.
news

Notes: Dak Hits Fast Forward; Golston's Start & More

This week's notebook has plenty of information, ranging from players returning to the roster, more awards and how some of Dak's teammates recall last year's Giants game.
news

Notes: Zeke's Memory, Neal Back & College Rivals 

This week's notebook has plenty of information, ranging from players returning to the roster, more awards and how some of Dak's teammates recall last year's Giants game. 
news

Game Notes: Dak's Balance, New Fullback & More

The game-day notebook ranges from Dak leading a balanced attack to an interesting day for the Cowboys tight ends.
news

Notebook: Big Praise For Dak; Kelvin Joseph Update

Dak Prescott draws comparisons to all-time great QBs, plus rookie CB Kelvin Joseph's injury status in today's Notebook.
news

Notebook: Diggs Studies Walls; Could Amari Play DB?

Highlights from The Star on Thursday, including Trevon Diggs studying an all-time Cowboys great and WR Amari Cooper's history as a defensive back.
news

Notebook: The Other Rookie; What Is "The Pit?"

As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's game vs. Carolina, here are several notes, including the progress of another defensive rookie, Diggs making history and "The Pit."
news

Game Notes: Steele Trap; Feeling At Home & More

Terence Steele stepping up, another pick for Trevon Diggs & more in our Game Notes.
news

Notebook: Cowboys Offense Has Lofty Goals; More

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
Advertising