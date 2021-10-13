Notes: Quinn Takes A Helmet; Super Goals & More

1 / 3

Climbing The Mountain

In the first five games, the defense found ways to produce despite playing without multiple starters and key rotation players. Rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa have been impact starters during this 4-1 start.

"It just says that we keep climbing that mountain," Parsons said. "Each time we come out and play, every time we practice, to the meeting room, we take a step closer to what we're trying to do at the end of the year.

"The Super Bowl is Mount Everest, and we're still at the bottom right now."

-Rob Phillips (10/13)