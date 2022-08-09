Notes: Sam Williams' Versatility; Grier Exits Practice

OXNARD, Calif. – Sam Williams has a lot of expectations being heaped upon him in his first-ever NFL training camp, and rightfully so, considering the Cowboys used a second-round pick in April to add him to their roster. He's continued to develop quickly in Oxnard ahead of the joint practice and first preseason game against the Denver Broncos, putting his coverage skills on display on Tuesday – forcing Cooper Rush into the flat before then deflecting a pass that might've resulted in a first down.
Asked if he enjoys playing in coverage as much as he does rushing the opposing quarterback, Williams channeled his inner Micah Parsons before answering: "I just enjoy football, especially when you make a play like that. That's what we do it for – big plays. Rushing, covering, kicking, as long as I'm on the field, I'm happy."
-Patrik Walker (8/9/22)
