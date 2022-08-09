Notes: Sam Williams' Versatility; Grier Exits Practice

2 / 22

Backup For Dak?

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sounds pleased with the competition at backup quarterback so far in training camp.

Cooper Rush won the No. 2 job last year in Oxnard and went on to lead the Cowboys to a regular-season road win in a spot start for Dak Prescott. But backup Will Grier is also standing out while splitting second-team practice reps with Rush so far.

The Cowboys claimed Grier off waivers last September after final cuts and he spent the season as the No. 3 QB.

"I think Will's taken a big step," McCarthy said. "You can see the instinct and awareness. … Now you're starting to see that in his comfort in our system and getting through the checks, where to go with the ball. Now he's just playing quarterback again. I think coming in here when he did last year, there's definitely a transition to the terminology, the language and all those types of things. But I really like the camp he's had. He's definitely made a move this week."

McCarthy said Rush has continued to be "very consistent" in his fifth training camp with the Cowboys.

"He's great for the room. He's great for Dak," McCarthy said. "He's always going to the right place with the football. I think Cooper has had a very consistent camp."

-Rob Phillips (8/6/22)