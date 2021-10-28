Notes: Steele's Approach; Contender Mentality; More

FRISCO, Texas – Right tackle Terence Steele learned earlier this week that he would continue to work with the first team in practice despite veteran La'el Collins' return from a five-game NFL suspension.
"Either way it went, whatever helps the team succeed is what I want," Steele said.
Steele played well in five starts while Collins was out. So well, in fact, that a lineup change hasn't occurred to this point. Collins has taken reps tackle and guard this week as he reacclimates to practice.
Steele's mentality has stayed the same throughout the last several weeks.
"Next man up," he said. "Coach called my number. I wanted to step in and I didn't want there to be a drop-off from LC."
Assuming Steele makes a sixth straight start Sunday against the Vikings, he says it'll be a "good challenge" against a Minnesota defense tied for the league lead in sacks (21).
"They've got a lot of great players on the edge," he said. "It'll be a good challenge. I'm excited."
There's plenty of news and notes coming out of the Cowboys' first practices since the bye week, from Michael Gallup's status to Randy Gregory's injury recovery.