Notes: Steele's Approach; Contender Mentality; More

Parsons' Standard

For Micah Parsons, the bye week came at a good time – not only for the rookie linebacker/defensive end to rest up physically, but also to get his mind right for the rest of the season.

Parsons admitted to some frustration with his own play after the Oct. 17 win over the Patriots, wanting to make more impactful plays throughout the game. The time off helped him refocus his approach, knowing he has very high standards for himself.

"I think no one should be OK with just playing OK. You should have a high expectation for myself and I think the coaches have the same expectation," Parsons said.

"Anything could be that game-changing play to help the team win. You've just got to find a way to get through it, and even if you mess up, always get that next-play mentality. When you're young sometimes it can weigh in when a lot of people are looking upon you to do everything right. It's something I had to fix personally."

The first-round pick has been very productive through six games, ranking third on the team in tackles (30) and second in pressures (12) and sacks (2.5).

— Rob Phillips (10/28)