Notes: Steele's Approach; Contender Mentality; More

Oct 28, 2021 at 04:30 PM
by DallasCowboys.com
FRISCO, Texas – Right tackle Terence Steele learned earlier this week that he would continue to work with the first team in practice despite veteran La'el Collins' return from a five-game NFL suspension.

"Either way it went, whatever helps the team succeed is what I want," Steele said.

Steele played well in five starts while Collins was out. So well, in fact, that a lineup change hasn't occurred to this point. Collins has taken reps tackle and guard this week as he reacclimates to practice.

Steele's mentality has stayed the same throughout the last several weeks.

"Next man up," he said. "Coach called my number. I wanted to step in and I didn't want there to be a drop-off from LC."

Assuming Steele makes a sixth straight start Sunday against the Vikings, he says it'll be a "good challenge" against a Minnesota defense tied for the league lead in sacks (21).

"They've got a lot of great players on the edge," he said. "It'll be a good challenge. I'm excited."

There's plenty of news and notes coming out of the Cowboys' first practices since the bye week, from Michael Gallup's status to Randy Gregory's injury recovery.

Parsons' Standard

For Micah Parsons, the bye week came at a good time – not only for the rookie linebacker/defensive end to rest up physically, but also to get his mind right for the rest of the season.

Parsons admitted to some frustration with his own play after the Oct. 17 win over the Patriots, wanting to make more impactful plays throughout the game. The time off helped him refocus his approach, knowing he has very high standards for himself.

"I think no one should be OK with just playing OK. You should have a high expectation for myself and I think the coaches have the same expectation," Parsons said.

"Anything could be that game-changing play to help the team win. You've just got to find a way to get through it, and even if you mess up, always get that next-play mentality. When you're young sometimes it can weigh in when a lot of people are looking upon you to do everything right. It's something I had to fix personally."

The first-round pick has been very productive through six games, ranking third on the team in tackles (30) and second in pressures (12) and sacks (2.5).

Diggs' Status

The bye week helped heal Trevon Diggs' ankle injury that limited his practice work leading up to the Week 6 game against the Patriots.

"I feel good," he said after limited participation in practice for the second straight day.

Now Diggs is turning his attention to Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings' offense that features talented receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

While at Alabama, Diggs played against Jefferson's LSU team but didn't line up against him.

"He's definitely one of the best receivers in our class," Diggs said. "Him and (Cowboys receiver) CeeDee (Lamb) are much alike – really good, talented, go get the ball, good routes."

NFC Contenders

With the Cowboys at 5-1, riding a five-game win streak after the bye, quarterback Dak Prescott was asked if he feels the team is a legitimate contender in the NFC.

"Yeah, you said it," Prescott said. "Yeah, I feel that way. Felt that way coming into camp. Feel that way after six games. Feel that way today. And as I said, you look back at what we did in those six games and as I said, knowing that growth that we have, we're definitely a contender.

"I think everybody on this team and in this building would be pissed off if anybody thought any differently."

Steele Stays Focused

Right tackle Terence Steele learned earlier this week that he would continue to work with the first team in practice despite veteran La'el Collins' return from a five-game NFL suspension.

"Either way it went, whatever helps the team succeed is what I want," Steele said.

Steele played well in five starts while Collins was out. So well, in fact, that a lineup change hasn't occurred to this point. Collins has taken reps tackle and guard this week as he reacclimates to practice.

Steele's mentality has stayed the same throughout the last several weeks.

"Next man up," he said. "Coach called my number. I wanted to step in and I didn't want there to be a drop-off from LC."

Assuming Steele makes a sixth straight start Sunday against the Vikings, he says it'll be a "good challenge" against a Minnesota defense tied for the league lead in sacks (21).

"They've got a lot of great players on the edge," he said. "It'll be a good challenge. I'm excited."

Learning ExperienceDamontae Kazee is back at practice, though he did have a dialogue with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy following his arrest during the bye week.

The veteran safety was pulled over for a traffic violation and charged with driving while under the influence last week. McCarthy classified it as a learning experience.

"I had a chance to speak with him at length and he made a mistake and we're moving forward," McCarthy said. "Once again, it's something you've got to learn from."

Both McCarthy as well as Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said they had not heard from the NFL as far as potential discipline goes. The team will work through that process with the league as it develops.

"It's a learning opportunity and there's obviously the legal part of it, still pending," McCarthy said.

Gallup Returns

For the first time since Week 1 of the regular season, Michael Gallup practiced with the team in full preparation of a game.

Now that doesn't mean Gallup will indeed be activated for Sunday's game with the Vikings. He's technically still on IR with the calf strain he suffered against the Bucs on Sept. 9.

But by practicing, it starts his 21-day window the Cowboys have to either put him on the 53-man roster or back to IR. It seems as if Gallup is getting close to playing again, especially by practicing.

Teammate CeeDee Lamb said he could see Gallup is still working himself back into playing shape but expects him to be there "in no time."

The Cowboys have used Cedrick Wilson to pick up the slack in Gallup's absence.

Wilson has two touchdown catches this year and made one of the biggest plays of the game in New England, hauling in a fourth-down pass to save the game.

Dak's Chances at 90?

Maybe CeeDee Lamb likes playing the odds. But he set his own marks for Dak Prescott's chances to play Sunday night in Minnesota.

"We're planning on him to be out there Sunday," Lamb told the media after Wednesday's practice. "And even if he's not, we're prepared for whoever's up next. But I'm just about 90 percent sure that he's going to be out there."

Dak will likely be limited at practice all week, but head coach Mike McCarthy said the plan is to get both quarterbacks – Dak and Cooper Rush – ready to play.

But according to Lamb, it appears the Cowboys are focused on one more than the other.

Feeling Fine

On the positive side of things, Randy Gregory said the Cowboys' week off gave him a chance to tend to his injured knee for as long as he's been able to since the season started.

"I actually got it shot up yesterday, so today probably feels the best it's felt since probably since camp, I'd say," Gregory said on Wednesday.

On the other side, football season means everyone is dealing with something – some more so than others.

"You know, I have a little minor issues I've got to take care of, too," Gregory added. "My whole left side of my body is not doing that well right now."

Gregory joked that he slept awkwardly on his neck recently, and that's been bothering him. It goes back to the point that you're never going to feel 100% playing a game this physical. But with a week to rest, Gregory said he's feeling good about what he's able to do during the practice week.

"I mean you kind of get used to it, you manage it," he said. "I was really worried about my knee the last month or so but it's gotten better. Throughout the week is probably the biggest issue for me. Gameday I feel good, but it's real important for me to go on Wednesdays and Thursdays and be able to go out there and have a full practice, not really be limited and things like that.

