Notes: Tony Pollard Updates Foot Injury; More

Chunk Plays

Every unit in the NFL has something it can improve on, as Amari Cooper was sure to note on Thursday afternoon.

Pushed for a specific, though, Cooper did identify a few problem spots for this Cowboys offense.

"I think one of the things we can work on is one or two things: Be more efficient in scoring touchdowns in the red area or bigger plays outside the red area," he said. "If you score a 50-yard touchdown you don't have to worry about red zone offense, either one or the two."

That sounds like a great place to start, because improvement in either category would go a long way toward helping. The Cowboys are scoring touchdowns on just 36% of their red zone trips over the last three weeks, which is 24th in the NFL.

Furthermore, the big-play touchdowns definitely haven't been there. The Cowboys have scored 15 offensive touchdowns since their bye week, and just three of those have come from outside the red zone. Tony Pollard scored from 58 against New Orleans, Dalton Schultz caught a 32-yard touchdown pass on Thanksgiving and Cooper Rush found Cedrick Wilson for 73 yards on Oct. 31 against Halloween.

Improving the red zone numbers would do wonders to bump the Cowboys' scoring totals – but it would be fun to see more of the big plays, as well.

-David Helman (12/16)