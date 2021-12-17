Notes: Tony Pollard Updates Foot Injury; More

Running back Tony Pollard, who returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, says his foot injury is getting better.
"Everything's going good, just taking it day by day," Pollard said. "Every day feeling a little more improvement, being a little bit more comfortable doing things. So it's definitely getting better."
Pollard said he felt a tear in his plantar fascia during his 58-yard touchdown run against the Saints on Dec. 2. He warmed up pre-game at Washington last Sunday but ultimately was inactive.
Signs point to Pollard being a game-time decision again Sunday at the Giants.
"I think that's how we'll approach it," he said.
Pollard has been a dynamic contributor on offense and special teams this season, posting 1,350 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns rushing, receiving and on kickoff returns.
-Rob Phillips (12/17)
