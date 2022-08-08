Notes: Trevon Diggs Blocking Out "Toxic" Noise 

OXNARD, Calif. – Cornerback Trevon Diggs made a decision halfway through training camp: no more Twitter.
"It's toxic," said Diggs, who was joined by his son Aaiden at the podium after Monday's practice. "I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I'm in camp. I'm trying to focus. I'm trying to lock in and just be better every day."
Diggs is coming off an All-Pro second season that included a franchise-record tying 11 interceptions. He's widely considered one of the best young defensive players in the league.
But a social media space such as Twitter has a combination of praise and criticism from fans and observers. The criticism part emerged in recent days over practice videos of Diggs getting beat in coverage in one-on-one drills, which by design favor receivers because of no pass rush or safety help over the top.
"I feel like that's what comes with it. Hate comes with success," Diggs said. "I don't put it past somebody. Everyone is obligated to their own opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself. I can't respond to everybody; I can't reply to everybody. So I'd rather say nothing at all just perform on the field."
-Rob Phillips (8/8/22)
Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.