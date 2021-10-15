Notes: Trevon Diggs' Injury Status; More

1 / 8

Ready For The Curve

The go-to line about the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick is that they're going to take away what you do best. As Dak Prescott said on Thursday, they're good at taking away your fastball.

That raises an obvious question, though. For a team with so many options on offense, what exactly is the Cowboys' fastball? Prescott suggested it's more about attitude than personnel.

"I think if anything, it's our selflessness," he said. "Guys just being unselfish and wanting to see the team have success. That could be our fastball."

The Cowboys have been running the ball better than just about anyone in the league the past month, accumulating 804 yards on the ground during this win streak. But as they showed in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, they're plenty capable of airing it out. That selfless attitude should come in handy as they figure out on Sunday what will be required to come out with a win.

"It depends on the game and that's credit to the coaches and men in the locker room," Prescott said. "We prepare week in and week out, obviously come in with an approach to be balanced run and pass and if we need to lean on one more than the other, we're going to do that."

- David Helman (10/14)