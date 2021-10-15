Notes: Trevon Diggs' Injury Status; More

FRISCO, Texas – Starting cornerback Trevon Diggs will continue to receive treatment on his injured ankle into the weekend and will probably be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Patriots, the Cowboys announced Friday.
Diggs was able to finish last Sunday's game against the Giants despite the first-quarter ankle injury and recorded his sixth interception of the season, a league-best total. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.
The Cowboys are holding their normal walkthrough Friday, and Diggs' estimated participation would be limited, the club announced.
The Cowboys are optimistic about Diggs' availability Sunday if the ankle keeps progressing. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan he believes Diggs and starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) will be "ready to play" against New England.
-Rob Phillips (10/15)
