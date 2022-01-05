Notes: Trevon Diggs' Success vs. Philly; More

FRISCO, Texas – Trevon Diggs' face changed from confusion to amusement in an instant.
The Cowboys' second-year corner had been asked what has contributed to his success against the Eagles. The truth of the matter was that he hadn't stopped to think about it.
"I didn't realize that," Diggs said with a laugh.
Saturday would be Diggs' fourth game against Philadelphia. He has interceptions in all of the other three. He tallied the first two picks of his career at Lincoln Financial Field as a rookie, when he intercepted Carson Wentz twice in the same game. He also picked off Jalen Hurts during last year's 37-17 win at AT&T Stadium.
During the teams' Week 3 meeting this season, he didn't just pick off Hurts again – he returned it for a touchdown, extending the Cowboys' lead to 27-7.
Despite all that, Diggs said he didn't have a great answer for why that might be. But he is hoping to continue the streak.
"I feel like it's one of those games, one of those division games," Diggs said. "We see them, we're familiar with them. They're familiar with us. I feel like that could play a part, too. Just playing them all these times."
-David Helman (1/5)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18