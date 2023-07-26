Practice Points: 2 Safeties Leave Practice Early 

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys were on the field for the start of practice on Wednesday. Here are some of the quick observations from the staff writers:
- There was a bit of an injury scare in the Cowboys defensive backfield on Day 1, with both Israel Mukuamu and Donovan Wilson leaving practice to be evaluated by the team's medical staff. Mukuamu would return to the sideline, but Wilson is currently wearing a precautionary boot and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, though there is at least some optimism regarding his issue. (Patrik Walker)
- Eric Scott, Jr. walked away with the first interception of 2023 training camp, quickly showing his value and why the Cowboys traded up in the sixth round to acquire him. On a timely pass from Dak Prescott to Simi Fehoko, the latter inadvertently forced a tip drill that was snagged by Scott, who is off to a hot start already. (Patrik Walker)
- The wide receivers drew a lot of praise on Day 1 as Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Simi Fehoko each hauled in impressive grabs, but it was CeeDee Lamb who had the play of the day on a one-handed grab over the middle of the field. Competition remains fierce in the depth of that room. (Nick Harris)
- New additions WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore matched up against each other quite a bit on Day 1, and it was Gilmore that found the most success. On one specific play, Dak Prescott made his first read towards Cooks but saw that Gilmore was glued to his hip. Both veterans look to add an extra layer to each side of the ball this season. (Nick Harris)
- Rookies DeMarvion Overshown and Mazi Smith each showed signs of physicality even without pads. Overshown did so while working in individual drills and outside in coverage on running backs while Smith crowded the middle of the front seven. (Kyle Youmans)
- Dallas didn't waste much time getting reps in full work, incorporating full 7-on-7 periods and 11-on-11 for a significant portion of the first practice. This allowed for valuable early reps for new play-caller Mike McCarthy entering his first season with the call sheet. (Kyle Youmans)