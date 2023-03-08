Progress Report: Bigger Role For Malik Hooker?

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with safety Malik Hooker.
What Worked: Alongside Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson, Hooker was the third and vital piece to one of the best safety trios in the NFL last season with the Cowboys. The Ohio State product had a career year in most statistical categories, including a career high in tackles with 62 (44 solo) and tackles for loss. He also tied his career best with three interceptions all while being a ballhawk in the back end of the Cowboys' defense with three pass deflections and countless big hits.
Needs Some Work: Though it wasn't a huge issue in 2022, Hooker has had the tendency to miss time due to injury dating back to his years with the Colts. Since joining the Cowboys in 2021, he's played in 31 of 34 possible regular season games and been highly product in the time since, seemingly leaving the injury bug behind him in Indianapolis. Even more, he played in 81% of the snaps taken in the 16 games he played in this past season. Outside of that, Hooker was targeted 27 times last year, allowing 74% of those targets to turn into completions for an average of 11 yards a catch.
His Best Work: There's nothing better than exacting revenge against your former team and showing them what they missed out on, and Hooker took advantage of the opportunity against the Colts in Week 13. Not only did he show off his knack for finding the football with a 26-yard interception return, he also found the endzone for a 38-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery in the Cowboys 54-19 blowout win.
Contract Consideration: Hooker will be in a contract-year himself in 2023 while being owed a $3 million base salary as part of the total $4.3 million dollars left on his two-year, $7 million deal he re-signed with the Cowboys last offseason. It'll be a big year for Hooker as he enters his age 27 season as he hopes to reproduce his impressive 2022 campaign in Dallas.
What's Next: With Donovan Wilson approaching free agency this offseason, Hooker could see his role increase more under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn if Wilson departs as the Cowboys look to rework other parts of their secondary. Hooker started six games last season, but could see that number trend upwards alongside Jayron Kearse and other younger guys getting sine time.