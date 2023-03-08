Progress Report: Bigger Role For Malik Hooker?

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with safety Malik Hooker.

What Worked: Alongside Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson, Hooker was the third and vital piece to one of the best safety trios in the NFL last season with the Cowboys. The Ohio State product had a career year in most statistical categories, including a career high in tackles with 62 (44 solo) and tackles for loss. He also tied his career best with three interceptions all while being a ballhawk in the back end of the Cowboys' defense with three pass deflections and countless big hits.