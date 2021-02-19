Progress Report: Can Quinn's Scheme Help Jaylon?

Best Of 2020: Smith's best game probably lines up with the start of the defense's turnaround down the stretch: the 30-7 win at Cincinnati in Week 14. He tied a season high with 13 tackles and added a pass breakup and a fumble recovery that led to a Cowboys touchdown and 17-0 second-quarter lead. It was one of three takeaways by the defense that day and the start of a 12-takeaway stretch in the final four games that helped Dallas stay in contention for the NFC East title despite a 6-10 final record.

What's Next: Given the defense's struggles and its expected scheme reboot under new coordinator Dan Quinn, there have been questions – outside The Star in Frisco, at least – about whether the team might considering parting ways with Smith for immediate salary cap relief (and what would be an accompanying hit in dead money, too). Based on the team's public comments throughout the season, that doesn't sound likely. Head coach Mike McCarthy has spoken highly of Smith's contributions, and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has called the 25-year-old captain a team "cornerstone" moving forward. Plus, the club has a large number of impending free agents on defense with limited cap space and only so many draft picks. Quinn's system is more similar to the scheme Smith thrived in as a middle linebacker back in 2018, his first year as a full-time starter, and might put him in better positions to pursue plays with fewer coverage situations. A healthy Leighton Vander Esch should help the dynamic at linebacker, too: he missed the better part of seven games with collarbone and ankle injuries.