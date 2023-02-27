Progress Report: Ferguson On Track After Year 1

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with tight end Jake Ferguson.

What Worked: The fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin instantly became a fan favorite amongst Cowboys fans for a multitude of reasons. In 16 games (eight starts) Ferguson tallied 19 catches on 22 targets for 174 yards and two touchdowns. While at first glance those numbers don't jump off the page, Ferguson did show a propensity for the big play with an average of over nine yards per catch while also showing flashes of being able to produce in the run blocking department.