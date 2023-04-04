Progress Report: Foundation Set for Tyler Smith

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with left tackle Tyler Smith.

What Worked: By all accounts, Tyler Smith was exactly what the Cowboys were hoping for when they selected him with the 24th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tulsa. After spending the majority of his time in training camp at left guard, Tyler Smith was moved back his natural spot at left tackle after a hamstring injury to Tyron Smith. In turn, the younger Smith flourished by starting all 17 games and quickly showed off his physical prowess by making strides in his run blocking and pass protection while seeing time at both left guard and left tackle en route to earning NFL All-Rookie Team honors.