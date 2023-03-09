Progress Report: Hendershot Another UDFA Gem

His Best Work: The backup tight end spots can sometimes be difficult to evaluate. Hendershot was a valuable member of the offense and had a big role, despite just the 11 catches. But one of his two touchdowns – a 20-yard reception in the end zone against the Jaguars – gave us a glimpse of the playmaking ability Hendershot has, especially down the field. Also, coupled with fellow rookie Jake Ferguson, they definitely brought some added athleticism to the tight end position, not to mention amping up the TD-celebration-game as well.

Contract Consideration: Hendershot won't count much against the salary cap for a couple of years. As a rookie free agent, he will be under contract this season and then likely will be an exclusive-rights free agents in 2024.