Progress Report: How Davis Fits Into RB Plans

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with running back Malik Davis.

What Worked: An undrafted free agent from the University of Florida, Davis impressed the Cowboys during training camp enough to find his way onto the roster as the third running back after Rico Dowdle landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury early in the season. Davis saw action in 12 games, showing off his ability to be a pass catcher out of the backfield with six catches for 63 yards, as well as his rushing ability with 161 yards on 38 carries and a score.