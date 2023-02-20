Progress Report: How Gallup Regains His Stride

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll start the series with wide receiver Michael Gallup.

What Worked: For one, Gallup was able to get back on the field, relatively early in the season, making his debut in Week 4. Now for those who already bypassed that goal and was looking for more production, let's not forget he suffered a torn ACL in early January of 2022 and didn't have surgery until February. So missing all of the offseason and training camp and being able to get back in the groove for the final three-quarters of the season, that is a success. Yes, he had some shining moments as well, including those trademark sideline catches, like the one he caught for a touchdown in the Cowboys' win over the Eagles.