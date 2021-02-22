Progress Report: Martin Excelled Despite Injuries

The Good: The "good" when it comes to Zack Martin is that he is still plainly and obviously one of the most talented offensive linemen in the NFL when healthy. For the past half decade, you could safely pencil in a spot for Martin on the NFL All-Pro team. Martin missed a combined six games in 2020, but there's no question that he was playing at an All-Pro level in the 10 games that he did play for the Cowboys. If anything, he showcased what a true talent he really is in 2020 with the position flexibility he showed. With all the injuries that the Cowboys accumulated at offensive tackle, the coaching staff asked the guard to move to right tackle for select games and he performed more than respectably. The Cowboys got into a rhythm moving the ball against Seattle when Martin moved to tackle. He later returned from injury and started at tackle in a win over Minnesota. The overall skill required to play at such high levels at multiple positions can't be overstated.