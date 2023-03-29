Progress Report: Moving Past Tolbert's Tough 2022

His Best Work: There weren't many opportunities that Tolbert had to make plays on the field for the Cowboys during his rookie season. But his ability to work through coverage and twitchy ability to adjust his speed in his routes, both of which were traits scouts lauded coming out of college, could fit nicely in Mike McCarthy's version of the West Coast offense with slant routes and the quick passing game.

What's Next: The Cowboys still have plenty of hope that Tolbert can find his footing as he heads into his second season as a pro, given that they liked him enough to use a third round pick on him just a year ago. But he could have an uphill battle ahead of him yet again with the receiving corps already in better shape than it was a season ago with the addition of Brandin Cooks, along with a fully healthy Michael Gallup and bona fide No.1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb. Either way, Tolbert will be looking to establish himself and put his rookie year behind him.