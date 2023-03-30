Progress Report: Promising Signs For Wright

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with cornerback Nahshon Wright.

What Worked: Given all of the injuries the Cowboys endured in the secondary last season with the season-ending losses of both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, they were left with some fairly unproven options. While rookie DaRon Bland stepped up and stole the show, the second-year man in Wright showed promise as well. His long and lanky frame fits the type of build that Dan Quinn likes at the position, and that showed up with 23 tackles, four pass breakups, and one pick in seven games (two starts).