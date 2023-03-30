Progress Report

Progress Report: Promising Signs For Wright

Mar 30, 2023
Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with cornerback Nahshon Wright.

What Worked: Given all of the injuries the Cowboys endured in the secondary last season with the season-ending losses of both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, they were left with some fairly unproven options. While rookie DaRon Bland stepped up and stole the show, the second-year man in Wright showed promise as well. His long and lanky frame fits the type of build that Dan Quinn likes at the position, and that showed up with 23 tackles, four pass breakups, and one pick in seven games (two starts).

What Needs Work: Though it was a relatively small sample size (27% of defense snaps) for Wright at the cornerback spot, he did have the propensity to allow the big play by surrendering 14.2 yards per completion on 17 catches. In fairness, Wright has just 20 career games under his belt and three starts in his first two years with Dallas, so there is more than enough room to grow with the tools he showed in a more expanded role in his season year.

His Best Work: There's nothing sweeter for a defensive back than nabbing an interception. What's even better is when you get your first one as a professional. After nearly two full seasons with the Cowboys, Wright finally got his long awaited first career interception on Thursday Night Football against the Titans in Tennessee, picking off Joshua Dobbs late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Contract Considerations: Wright is under contract for the next two seasons before he is eligible to depart in free agency following the 2024 season. In the meantime, his base salary is right around $1.1 million before it jumps to $1.3 million the following season.

What's Next: The Cowboys knew they needed to make additions to their secondary this offseason, and they have done just that. Not only should Jourdan Lewis be healthy coming off his Lisfranc injury and DaRon Bland will be poised for a second-year jump, but the addition of former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore changes the dynamic of the cornerback group alongside Trevon Diggs. It's possible Wright could see time at the safety position to find another way to get on the field despite Donovan Wilson's resigning. Otherwise, Wright proved to be a valuable depth piece capable of filling in and helping out on special teams.

