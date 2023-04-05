Progress Report: Resurgent Year For D-Law

Despite battling injuries, DeMarcus Lawrence returned to Pro Bowl form in 2022. From setting career highs to nabbing his first touchdown as a professional, it was quite the year for D-Law.

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

What Worked: Few players have been as steady for the Cowboys as DeMarcus Lawrence has been during his nine seasons with the franchise. After missing 10 games with injury in 2021, Lawrence played in all 17 games while earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl with a career high 65 tackles. Lawrence also wreaked havoc on opposing offensive lines, forcing three fumbles, and recovering two, compiling 13 quarterback hits, three pass deflections as well six sacks in his age-30 season.