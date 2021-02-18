Progress Report: Steele Endured Rare Rookie Year

Best of 2020: Without a doubt, Steele's best performances occurred in the final month of the season. After Zack Martin and Cam Erving both went down in the Thanksgiving Day game against Washington, Steele re-entered the starting lineup and played his best games down the stretch. In a road win at Cincinnati, Steele allowed just one pressure and no sacks. Against the 49ers and Eagles, Steele also held his own as the Cowboys offense outscored its opponent in a pair of home wins.

Contract Consideration: Heading into his second season, Steele is scheduled to make a salary of $765,000. According to the website overthecap.com, Steele is listed as a left tackle and ranked 59th in salary among left tackles for 2020. Whether or not he starts, Steele certainly has an inexpensive contract, especially for someone with that many starts under his belt.