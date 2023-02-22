Progress Report: Turpin's Journey to the Pro Bowl

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll start the series with return specialist/wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.

What Worked: For starters, the decision to sign him Turpin in the first place is what worked the most. Give the Cowboys' front office and scouting department a lot of credit here, snagging him up after the USFL season ended and immediately putting him into training camp. From there, Turpin did the rest, shining in the preseason and then carrying it over to the season that ended in him making the NFC Pro Bowl roster as a return specialist.