Progress Report: What's Next For Dak in 2023

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with quarterback Dak Prescott.

What Worked: Before Prescott could really get his season going, a thumb injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Buccaneers sidelined him for the next five games before returning against the Lions in Week 7. He still came back strong nevertheless, throwing for 2,800 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 12 games with a 66% completion percentage. Prescott was vocal about wanting to be aggressive and push the ball down the field, and it showed with a 7.3 yards gained per attempt in 2022 while also posting his second highest touchdown percentage for his career.