UDFA Profile: Michigan TE Brings Extra Reliability

- Name: Sean McKeon
- Position: Tight End
- School: Michigan
- Height/Weight: 6-5 / 242
- Awards & Recognition: Senior Bowl Participant, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Four-time Letterman
The Good: McKeon's specialty is in-line run blocking and he did so in a pro-style system at Michigan. The system and the effectiveness when he took on Big Ten competition bodes well for his transition to the NFL. While he hunts for blocks and uses that as the strong point of his game, he has some upside as a receiver too. He has very reliable hands. Sturdy and reliable mitts that don't see a ton of drops. Not to mention, his best season as a receiver actually came as a senior when he averaged 18.1 yards per reception, albeit with fewer targets.
The Project: The Massachusetts native was not a featured part of the Michigan offense and did not make a massive overall impact in the passing game in his past two seasons. To be fair, the quarterback play in Ann Arbor did not constitute a ton of opportunities for McKeon to really stand out as a receiver. In his final two seasons, he only tallied 52 total targets, or just seven more targets than he accumulated in the 2017 season alone. However, he didn't do himself any favors after the catch as his speed and ability to make a defender miss just aren't apparent.
The Summary: With plenty of size at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, there is a legitimate role for McKeon as a pro despite his lack of production as a receiver in college. The unique opportunity is there to show that he is more than just a blocker pretty quickly in his career. In an offense that likes to feature the tight end spot (see Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin), McKeon has the chance to prove it was the run-first pro-style system at Michigan that caused his lack of targets. If there is an uptick in the receiving capability and the consistency is still there from a blocking standpoint. I would not be shocked to see McKeon's name in the mix for 2020.
