UDFA Profile: Small-School TE Fluid Route-Runner

The Good: Taumoepeau ("TOU-mo-PAY-uh") is as fluid of a route runner and ball-carrier that you'll see at the tight end spot. His ability to make a tackler miss in the open field make him tough to take down and forced eight missed tackles last season. Additionally, he showed out in the biggest games of his career with five of his seven touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 coming against FBS competition.

The Project: Normally when a tight end prospect emerges from a small school it has more to do with size and athleticism than actual pay skill. For instance, Harrison Bryant and Cole Kmet were each off the board on day two because of their physical potential at the position while players like Taumoepeau and Hunter Bryant went undrafted. For a tight end who lacks physicality, Taumoepeau doesn't necessarily show the speed and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage needed to make up for it. A 4.75 second 40-yard dash was concerning to scouts despite the way he performed on tape and at the Senior Bowl.