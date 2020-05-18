UDFA Profile: Small-School TE Fluid Route-Runner

Over the next two weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
- Name: Charlie Taumoepeau
- Position: Tight End
- Height/Weight: 6-2 / 240
- School: Portland State (FCS - Big Sky)
- Awards & Recognition: Senior Bowl Participant, 1st Team All-Big Sky, FCS All-American
The Good: Taumoepeau ("TOU-mo-PAY-uh") is as fluid of a route runner and ball-carrier that you'll see at the tight end spot. His ability to make a tackler miss in the open field make him tough to take down and forced eight missed tackles last season. Additionally, he showed out in the biggest games of his career with five of his seven touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 coming against FBS competition.
The Project: Normally when a tight end prospect emerges from a small school it has more to do with size and athleticism than actual pay skill. For instance, Harrison Bryant and Cole Kmet were each off the board on day two because of their physical potential at the position while players like Taumoepeau and Hunter Bryant went undrafted. For a tight end who lacks physicality, Taumoepeau doesn't necessarily show the speed and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage needed to make up for it. A 4.75 second 40-yard dash was concerning to scouts despite the way he performed on tape and at the Senior Bowl.
The Summary: For a player that emerged from a high school system that did not feature tight ends, Taumoepeau earned significant playing time immediately in downtown Portland as he played all 11 games as a freshman. His versatility can definitely help a passing game and is a huge indication on how he could add to Kellen Moore's offense. The Washington native took snaps in the slot, backfield, and on the line of scrimmage for the Vikings in 2019 and was their third leading receiver with almost 500 yards. With a third tight end spot seemingly up for grabs, Tamumoepaeau absolutely has an opportunity to make the roster but needs an impressive showing this offseason to prove he can be an option for a loaded offense.
